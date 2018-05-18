Persons with Disabilities brave rain for Day of Sports

Latest update May 18th, 2018 12:56 AM

May 18, 2018

These Leroy Lyttle photos captures some of the action yesterday at the National Park.

Defying the weather, Guyanese of all ages with disabilities were given the opportunity yesterday to participate in friendly competition at the National Park Tarmac. This is the third consecutive year the Day of Sports has been hosted by the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre.
This year PRRC collaborated with the Rehabilitation Department of the Palms Geriatric Home where amputees engaged in competition with persons who suffered a stroke. Planning for the eight sporting activities began in January with the aim of improving the participants’ socialisation and physical capabilities.
One of the oordinators, Vanessa Wickham explained, “Ultimately, the goal is to get these persons into society before they would have suffered an amputation or stroke. So, when they participate in a race they can realise their physical capabilities and this will motivate them, boost their confidence and self-esteem.”
An Occupational Therapist at the Palms Geriatric Home, Deorani Baboolall noted the sporting event will raise awareness of the programmes available at the two institutions. The day was filled with wheelchair races, shot put, assisted device races, lime and spoon races, cup stacking, dominoes and buns eating competitions.
Sponsorship for the event was provided by Food for the Poor and Banks DIH. (Zanneel Williams)

