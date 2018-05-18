Murdered teacher PI… Recordings of police interviews with accused shown in court

Police witness, Rawle Nedd, who was assigned to video record several aspects of interviews between investigators and taxi driver, Matthew Munroe, who is before the court on a murder charge, yesterday began showing some of those recordings in court.

Forty-seven-year-old Munroe, of Diamond Housing Scheme, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on November 7, last, at Georgetown, he murdered school teacher Kescia Branche. The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder is being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

In one of the videos shown to the court yesterday, the accused was seen sitting in the Brickdam Police Station among some other prisoners. He was then escorted to a police van and taken to several locations where he had told investigators he was on the night Branche was murdered.

Nedd is expected to show the rest of the video recording today, when the matter is scheduled to continue.

Munroe was detained after returning from an overseas vacation. He reportedly travelled “on vacation” to the US, around the same time that Branche was found unconscious in Louisa Row.

Police impounded his vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper.

Munroe reportedly told police that he had driven into a pothole on the East Coast of Demerara.

The 22-year-old Branche was found badly battered on November 5, last. She succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation without regaining consciousness.

A post mortem revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head. Munroe is being represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.