Highway crash sees second fatality

Scene of the recent accident that has claimed two lives

A recent crash at Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway has claimed another victim.

Quinton Odle, 42, of 134 Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, is the second fatality of the gruesome accident that occurred on May 13.

Odle was one of 26 persons injured in the accident, the others were, Darwattie Persaud, Vishaul Persaud, Anthony Thomas, Jasmine Persaud, Steve Francis, Jullio Looge, Sarita Persaud, Steve Raganandan, Gewan Persaud, SeTollesh Narine, Hermella Ram, Hemwattie Persaud, Brenda Persaud, Arianna Persaud, Tyrese Arthur, Rawle McKenzie, Prem Persaud, Rookmin Persaud, Lakeram Persaud, Matesh Hardat, Shennelle Hughes, Rohan, Jada Enmore, Sebastian Hughes, Ariana Hughes, and Jaden Hughes.

It is reported that a woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving (PMM548)  and slammed into another car before going head-on into minibus BHH 8451, owned and driven by Rawle McKenzie.

The first fatality was 6-year-old Ariana Hughes, who died days after the crash.

 

 

 

