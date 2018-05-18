Highway crash sees second fatality

Latest update May 18th, 2018 12:56 AM
A recent crash at Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway has claimed another victim.
Quinton Odle, 42, of 134 Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, is the second fatality of the gruesome accident that occurred on May 13.
Odle was one of 26 persons injured in the accident, the others were, Darwattie Persaud, Vishaul Persaud, Anthony Thomas, Jasmine Persaud, Steve Francis, Jullio Looge, Sarita Persaud, Steve Raganandan, Gewan Persaud, SeTollesh Narine, Hermella Ram, Hemwattie Persaud, Brenda Persaud, Arianna Persaud, Tyrese Arthur, Rawle McKenzie, Prem Persaud, Rookmin Persaud, Lakeram Persaud, Matesh Hardat, Shennelle Hughes, Rohan, Jada Enmore, Sebastian Hughes, Ariana Hughes, and Jaden Hughes.
It is reported that a woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving (PMM548) and slammed into another car before going head-on into minibus BHH 8451, owned and driven by Rawle McKenzie.
The first fatality was 6-year-old Ariana Hughes, who died days after the crash.
May 18, 2018Defying the weather, Guyanese of all ages with disabilities were given the opportunity yesterday to participate in friendly competition at the National Park Tarmac. This is the third consecutive year...
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
What is so different about Guyana from the rest of the world? We have been a troubled society for more than seventy years.... more
Two young people, a man and woman, met on the street yesterday. The woman turned to the man and asked “What time is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]