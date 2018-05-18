Fisherman’s throat slashed during row with co-worker

Suspect held after fleeing scene

A heated argument yesterday afternoon between two fishermen at the Number 65 Sluice/Port, reportedly over some illicit drugs, ended with one being killed and the other being detained.

Dead is Devanand Jailall called ‘Shetty’, 38, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

B’ Division cops later in the day arrested a 45-year-old suspect of Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who is said to be the perpetrator.

And it was later confirmed that three persons are in custody.

According to information, Jailall and the suspect, who are fishermen working on the SK-545 Master Roberto fishing vessel, were arguing on the boat which was docked at the Number 65 sluice/port, when the suspect grabbed a knife on the vessel and slashed the throat of Jailall. The incident reportedly occurred around 13:00h (1pm) in the presence of the boat owner and two others – the three persons in custody.

Jailall’s attacker, after committing the act, fled the scene. The police were immediately summoned and a hunt for the suspect was launched. He was subsequently apprehended.

Meanwhile, at the Number 51 Police Station, the dead man’s relatives had gathered. His sister, Anita ‘Mamo’ Lall, 40, of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice was falling in and out of consciousness as she spoke about her brother and the last time she heard from him.

Her daughter, Yashmanie Rampersaud, 20, related that she last saw her uncle on Wednesday when he visited their home and requested to see his 14-year-old son who lives alone at Albion, and his sister.

The young woman, as she bowed her head, expressed her regret in not taking her uncle to see his son and her mother as he requested, “I’m so sorry that me didn’t get to take him you know”.

Kaieteur News understands that the vessel was docked on Tuesday at the Number 65 sluice/port to offload and was expected to head out today for Suriname waters.

Police are investigating.