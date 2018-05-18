Exxon mek Guyana corruption critical

Latest update May 18th, 2018 12:56 AM
May 18, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
People know that Guyana is a corrupt country. Fuh years people been talking how dem politicians thiefing. In fact, things reach de stage wheh people get worried that when de thiefing done nutten would be left.
That is how Guysuco come up wid another measure to thief. Guysuco does sell sugar and get foreign exchange. That is de money that does come in through de Central Bank. De leaders plan and come up wid a bright idea. Dem send in a requisition fuh spare parts. De amount of money to buy de spares coulda keep Guysuco running fuh three years without Government subvention.
Dem Guysuco boys know to thief. Dem get up some spare parts fuh machinery that Guysuco get rid of ten to fifteen years ago. Is when Soulja Bai wid de elections and conduct an audit that de story buss out. Dem boys see spares fuh machine that people couldn’t remember ever seeing in Guysuco.
De trick was that somebody go out and collect de spares just like how people does collect scrap iron. Then dem tek de money and split it up. De people at de bottom know wha going on but de only thing dem could thief was cane and long boots.
That is how dem boys understand that fish does rotten from de head. De whole government under Jagdeo was rotten because Jagdeo did spoil.
GECOM did de same spare parts thing. It get money and buy some radio that stop wukking since World War Two. Then it buy batteries, and pliers fuh cut people toe nail. De amount of things that GECOM buy coulda run five elections back in de 1980s.
Uncle Sam send out a message that crime in Guyana on de upswing. Dem boys seh Uncle Sam right. From de time Exxon come de things it do mek dem odda crime pass fuh joke. That is why Uncle Sam seh crime in Guyana is to a critical level.
Talk half and keep an eye out fuh new criminals
