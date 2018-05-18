CBC Championships – Suriname… GABF names male and female squads for next month’s action

In preparation for the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships, set for Suriname from June 15- 30, next, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has shortlisted female and male players for participation in the flagship basketball event for the Caribbean Region.

On the female side, the federation is focusing on the development of their young players and will use their participation at these championships as an opportunity for exposure to the game at the highest level in the region.

The women squad has one overseas based player in Mariam McKenzie and the following Guyana based players, namely: Kennesha Leacock, Tandika Bouyea, Annalisa Barclay, Jade Mohan, Saffiya Greene, Jenelle Belle, Lydya Roberts, Kelian Sauers, Roshelle Campbell, Makeida Rogers, Caron Bobb-Semple, Jahrier Young, Nia Wilson, Sonia Rodney, Ginelle Ifill, Cliffanna Hunter, Aypdele Roache, Jamacia Blair, Ashley Khan, Ruth Sanmogan, Demelza Nicholas, Kesann Charles, Shania Sears, Tamara Hunter and Annaliza Barker.

The men squad will include a number of overseas based players, led by Gordon James, Shawn James, Delroy James, Anthony Moe, Ray Victor, Kevin Mickle, Kevon Wiggins, Richard Mohandatt, Nikon McGregor and Juan Nicholson.

The Guyana based stars called for trials are: Shane Webster, Timothy Thompson, Shelroy Thomas, Stanton Rose, Harold Adams, Orlando Glasgow, Terron Welch, Chris Williams, Travis Burnett, Dominique Vincente, Nathan Saul, Dave Causeway, Travis Belgrave, Akeem Crandon, Nikkoloi Smith, Domair Gladstone and Curt English.

Daily practice sessions for the women squad commences this Sunday from 19:00hrs while the men will begin training on the same day from 20:00hrs, both at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Departure date for the women’s team is June 15, with game dates June 17-21, and return date of June 22. For the Men, Departure date is June 22, with game dates being June 24-30, and return date, July 1.

The Guyanese women are in Group B, with Suriname, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. While Group A includes: Bahamas, Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The men fall in Group A with Suriname, Saint Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; while Group B comprises of Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti and Monserrat.

Guyana is investing heavily in the CBC Championship with the expectation that men’s team will win the Male Championship for the first time; and the GABF is confident that they will succeed in this venture. Guyana’s women won the Caribbean Basketball Championships in Trinidad in 1996.

The coaching and management panel for the women includes Lugard Mohan, Ann Gordon and Troy Greene while the coaching and management staff for the men will comprise Willon Cameron, Junior Hercules, Kenny Avent and Jim Carr; Assistant Coach at University of Rhode Island. Jonas Anastal is the Physical Conditioner and Physiotherapist for both teams.