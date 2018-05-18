Bounty Farm continue to back Colts basketball Club – Team departs for Suriname today

Latest update May 18th, 2018 12:56 AM

Colts skipper Shelroy Thomas receives the sponsorship cheque from Bounty Farm’s Andrew Xavier (2nd right) in the presence of from left, Mike Singh and Dane Kendall.

Bounty Colts which recently won their third successive National Club Basketball Championship have been invited by the Suriname Senior Men’s team to play two warm-up matches as the Dutchmen prepare for the FIBA Americas qualifiers which will be contested next month in Paramaribo.
The local club which has won almost everything for the past three years will depart the shores of the ‘Land of Many Waters’ today and will play their first match tomorrow and the second on Sunday at Paramaribo’s premier basketball venue, the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall.
Bounty Farm’s representative, Andrew Xavier, during the handing over of the sponsorship cheque at his company’s Barima Avenue office, said that, “At Bounty are number one and so when we sponsor you, consider yourself number one. We at Bounty are also willing to lend a helping hand, especially when it comes to athletes and we expect Colts to do well in Suriname.”
Captain of Colts, Shelroy Thomas expressed gratitude for Bounty Farm’s continued support of the club and he is looking forward to the club extending their dominance overseas.
”The depth of our team is great and we have multiple players for each position. In addition, six of our guys have been shortlisted for national trials ahead of the FIBA Americas in Suriname next month, so I will fancy our chances in the two games.”

