BFA/GFF Independence Cup… Beacons and Rivers View in winner’s row

Beacons (Group A) and Rivers View (Group B) notched wins when play in Bartica Football Association (BFA) / Guyana Football Federation (GFF) sponsored Independence Cup competition continued at the Bartica Secondary School ground.On Wednesday, Beacons edged Wolves United 2-1 coming from a goal down. Wolves had taken the lead on 11 minutes through a Cornel Playter effort; they enjoyed that advantage up until the 39th minute when Beacons’ Kurt Welcome tucked in the equaliser. The winning goal was scored by Sean Jermain in the 68th minute.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rivers View was too hot for Potaro Strikers to handle as they romped to a comfortable 3-1 triumph. Rivers View got their account off in the 34th minute when they were gifted an own goal by Potaro Strikers.

Omerio Lake doubled the advantage three minutes later for Rivers View. Malcolm Angustus pulled one back for Porato in the 51st minute to halve the lead but the two goal cushion was restored for Rivers View when Andrew Simmons found the back of the nets in the 68th minute.

Mil Ballers will oppose Strikers FC today from 16:00hrs in a Group A fixture while a double header is fixed for tomorrow. From 14:00hrs Mil Ballers will match skills with Wolves United in Group A while from 16:00hrs, Lazio oppose Rivers View.