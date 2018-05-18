BFA/GFF Independence Cup… Beacons and Rivers View in winner’s row

Latest update May 18th, 2018 12:56 AM
Beacons (Group A) and Rivers View (Group B) notched wins when play in Bartica Football Association (BFA) / Guyana Football Federation (GFF) sponsored Independence Cup competition continued at the Bartica Secondary School ground.On Wednesday, Beacons edged Wolves United 2-1 coming from a goal down. Wolves had taken the lead on 11 minutes through a Cornel Playter effort; they enjoyed that advantage up until the 39th minute when Beacons’ Kurt Welcome tucked in the equaliser. The winning goal was scored by Sean Jermain in the 68th minute.
On Tuesday afternoon, Rivers View was too hot for Potaro Strikers to handle as they romped to a comfortable 3-1 triumph. Rivers View got their account off in the 34th minute when they were gifted an own goal by Potaro Strikers.
Omerio Lake doubled the advantage three minutes later for Rivers View. Malcolm Angustus pulled one back for Porato in the 51st minute to halve the lead but the two goal cushion was restored for Rivers View when Andrew Simmons found the back of the nets in the 68th minute.
Mil Ballers will oppose Strikers FC today from 16:00hrs in a Group A fixture while a double header is fixed for tomorrow. From 14:00hrs Mil Ballers will match skills with Wolves United in Group A while from 16:00hrs, Lazio oppose Rivers View.
May 18, 2018Defying the weather, Guyanese of all ages with disabilities were given the opportunity yesterday to participate in friendly competition at the National Park Tarmac. This is the third consecutive year...
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
What is so different about Guyana from the rest of the world? We have been a troubled society for more than seventy years.... more
Two young people, a man and woman, met on the street yesterday. The woman turned to the man and asked “What time is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]