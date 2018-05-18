BCB to host Awards ceremony after three years – U-19 and Female teams to be honoured

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) after an absence of three years would be hosting its Annual Awards Ceremony at the Albion Community Centre from 13:00hrs on Sunday where a total of 17 awards would be given out.

Among those would be the Berbice Under-15, 17 and 19 Players of the Year, Most Improved Youth, Most Improved Senior, Berbice U-19 Female Player, School of the Year, Senior Coach of the Year and Club of the Year.

BCB President Hilbert Foster will present a review of activities for the past three months while plans for the remainder of the year would be shared. Attorney-at-Law, Arud Gossai would deliver the Feature Address on the topic, “The Importance of Discipline and Unity”.

Among the players to be honoured are Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Karran Arjpaul, Marvin Prashad, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Sabrina Munroe and Shabika Gajnabi.

Three Coaches, Julian Moore, Esuan Crandon and Tremayne Smartt would also be recognised for outstanding performances in 2017 while Imran Moakan and Moses Ramphal would be honoured as the best umpires. Lower Corentyne Secondary would receive the School of the Year Award.

The BCB would also be launching five Educational Posters as part of its Development Programme. Members of the U-19 team and the Female side would also be rewarded for winning the Guyana Cricket Board Under-19 three-day 50-Over and Female 50-Over titles, respectively. Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson have been named the respective female and Under-19 MVPs.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Board would host a Pre Level 1 Coaching Seminar for 40 potential coaches at the Albion Cricket Ground. The two-day programme would conclude on Saturday May 26 next.

Level III Cricket Coach, Winston Smith is the facilitator and would be assisted by Tremayne Smartt, Balram Samaroo and Andre Percival. The activity is being sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal.

Foster stated that the main objectives are to have a pool of coaches in Berbice to prepare persons to sit the CWI Level I Coaching Programme and to make sure that every First Division Team in Berbice has players capable of serving as Coaches. Each successful Coach would receive a Certificate of Participation.