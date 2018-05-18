43 more Guyanese get home owner status -represents another donor-supported Food for the Poor Project

Food for the Poor [Guyana] Inc. on Wednesday collaborated with the Central Housing and Planning Authority to inaugurate ‘Solus Christus’, a community development project consisting of 43 houses and a community centre in the Trafalgar/Union, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

But according to Chief Executive Officer of Food for the Poor [Guyana], Mr. Kent Vincent, the realisation of the project came through the direct support of philanthropist, Mr. Charles ‘Chuck’ Stoner out of the United States.

Vincent, during remarks Wednesday, said that without Stoner’s

support “there would be nothing…Today Guyana is made even richer by the generosity of one man and his family.”

But this is not the first time that Stoner has given to Guyana with the hope of help to the poor. According to Vincent, Stoner has been instrumental in building close to 200 homes and has even assisted with making available a water ambulance which currently serves the Pomeroon area. The water ambulance, he explained, is a boat that operates as an ambulance that transports the sick from the Pomeroon out to Charity.

This service was necessary, he noted, because, “in the past they would take hours just to get a sick person out…Imagine if a pregnant woman goes into labour she would deliver her baby on the river.” Stoner has given even more support including educational programmes as well as funding for feeding programmes and other areas.

Speaking of the magnitude of the support from Stoner, Vincent said, “It always amazes me that persons like Mr. Stoner would not only give of his hard earned income to the poor countries he may not have heard of or know too much of, and not only that, but to come and visit these countries, travel over land and over river to meet the poor people in far-flung regions.”

Lauding the project and donor too Wednesday was Food for the Poor [Guyana] Inc.’s Chairman, Mr. Paul Chan- a-Sue who considered that the project will see in excess of 200 [43 adults and 173 children] individuals being provided with quality living facilities.

Even as he promised to visit the area later this year, Chan-a-Sue urged the new home owners to maintain their homes and do simple things such as planting trees and flower plants to help improve their surroundings.

Representing the CH&PA was Mr Gladwin Charles, Director of Community Development, who also spoke glowing of the project and the donor support it has received to allow even more Guyanese to benefit from the security of their own home.