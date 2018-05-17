WIFBSC 2018 – Barbados … Team Guyana set and ready to defend titles next week – Coach Slowe

Head Coach of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Paul Slowe says he is confident that the team is well prepared, focused and ready to defend its Short, Long range and individual titles at next week’s West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championships set for the Paragon Ranges, Barbados.

Set to depart Guyana on Saturday, 11 of the local based members would be joined in Barbados by two USA based shooters, John Fraser and Sigmund Douglas. Captain of the team is Dylan Fields who has taken over the reins since regular Captain Mahendra Persaud is still recuperating overseas from illness.

Fields would have as his Vice Captain, Dane Blair; the rest of the team reads: Caribbean Individual Champion Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Leo Romalho, Ryan Sampson, Sherwin Felicien, Peter Persaud, Terrance Stuart and Paul Slowe (Head Wind Coach).

Commenting on how practice sessions went at the Timehri Rifle Ranges over the past weeks, Slowe informed that conditions were very difficult, “But it provided the type of challenge that the team needed.”

Leading Guyana’s charge would be the defending WIFBSC Individual Champion Lennox Braithwaite who was also the Caribbean’s leading marksman at the just concluded Commonwealth Games held in Australia.

Braithwaite’s shooting partner in Australia, Ransford Goodluck, the two combining to ensure that Guyana finished as the top Caribbean side down under, would be once again aiming with their teammates to ensure that the marksmen from the Land of Many Waters continue to conquer all and sundry in this part of the shooting world.

Slowe, who accompanied the duo to Australia, believes that apart from Braithwaite, the likes of Goodluck, Fields and Romahlo can all hold their own in the individuals and will combine to deliver the goods for Guyana in the team championships.

”I expect the team to do well as individuals and as a team. The younger shooters, Tiwarie and Felicien did well during the practice. Peter Persaud had some issues with his rifle, which are now sorted out and Sampson seems to be coming into form. All in all, the morale of the team is high.”

At the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot held here last October which also doubled as the WIFBSC Championships, Team Guyana successfully defended both the Short and Long Range titles ending as the top Caribbean side in the WIFBSC Short Range battle to England and Ireland in that order had placed first and second as special guests of the GuyanaNRA for the championships; Canada (4th) also competed along with Trinidad and Tobago (5th), Barbados (6th) and Antigua & Barbuda (7th).

In the Milex/Crown Mining Long Range championship, Guyana (36) won on Vs from the surprise package of the championship, Barbados (27) which also ended on 712 points as the home team.

Third was Ireland (701/28), followed by England (668/25), Antigua & Barbuda (646/22), Canada (609/24) and Trinidad & Tobago (599/23).