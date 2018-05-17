Timber Expo set for this weekend

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana National Stadium is expected to be packed this weekend with the three-day Timber Expo.
Beginning tomorrow, on display will be products made from Guyana’s forest including furniture, handicraft, decking, boardwalks and prefab houses among other things.
Visitors can also learn about Guyana’s lesser used forest species for construction, furniture and craft making and other associated services within the forest sector.
Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Forestry Commission, Jocelyn Dow; Commissioner of Forests, James Singh, and other members of the organizing committee were at the stadium yesterday to brief members of the media on plans for the event.
The official opening ceremony will be held from tomorrow starting at 16:30hrs, while the exhibition will be opened from 10:00 hrs – 22:00 hrs on Saturday and Sunday.
