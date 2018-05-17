Teachers, mothers recognized by Mohamed’s Enterpise

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:59 AM
Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lot 29 Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, has once again fulfilled its corporate social responsibility.
This time, on May 14, last, the company distributed 45 hampers to 45 mothers and their families at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Guyana.
“The Mother’s Day gesture was well received by the members of the community. The mothers expressed their gratitude and well wishes to the company,” Mohamed’s said.
On the same day, the company also sponsored 12 teachers who are also mothers to a buffet dinner at the Marriott Hotel. The teachers were from the ISA Islamic School Inc.
“They also were elated at the gesture and expressed sincere thanks to Mohamed’s Enterprise for their continuous contribution to the institution.”
