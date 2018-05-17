Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:59 AM

Teachers, mothers recognized by Mohamed’s Enterpise

May 17, 2018 News 0

The teachers during the Mother’s Day dinner at Marriott.

Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lot 29 Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, has once again fulfilled its corporate social responsibility.
This time, on May 14, last, the company distributed 45 hampers to 45 mothers and their families at Patentia, West Bank Demerara, Guyana.
“The Mother’s Day gesture was well received by the members of the community. The mothers expressed their gratitude and well wishes to the company,” Mohamed’s said.
On the same day, the company also sponsored 12 teachers who are also mothers to a buffet dinner at the Marriott Hotel. The teachers were from the ISA Islamic School Inc.

A number of the Patentia moms with their hampers from Mohamed’s Enterprise.

“They also were elated at the gesture and expressed sincere thanks to Mohamed’s Enterprise for their continuous contribution to the institution.”

 

 

