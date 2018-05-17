Sheriff Street man wanted by SOCU

The police have issued a wanted bulletin for a man who is suspected of being involved in a scheme to rip off the Government of Guyana.

According to the police, Jadoo Datt, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to a number of conspiracies to defraud instances committed on the Government of Guyana between December 2015 and April 2016.

Sources indicated that Datt is wanted for questioning in relation to ongoing investigations in a number of forensic audits.

The investigations are being conducted by the police’s Special Organised Crime Unit.

Datt has a home in the Sheriff Street area and reportedly at Eccles.

However, investigators were unable to make contact with him.

He is believed to have signed to collect documents, that investigators want to question him about.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jadoo Datt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the police said yesterday.