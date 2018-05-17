Hijacked Diamond car found in city with false plates

Police have recovered a car hijacked Sunday night from a family living in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The car, with fake number plates, was later recovered on a city street.

According to the police yesterday, ranks in “A” Division on Tuesday evening recovered a motorcar which was stolen along with other valuables from the home of a Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The car was stolen during an armed robbery Monday, around 01:30hrs.

Acting on information received, the ranks went to a location at North Ruimveldt about 17:15 hrs. Tuesday and found the Toyota Allion with false registration plates, parked on the public road.

No arrest has yet been made.

Meanwhile, police ranks in the same “A” Division, during a four-hour operation in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, targeted the sale and possession of narcotics.

Police were also searching for wanted persons and illegal weapons.

The operations resulted in the arrest of four men, three of whom are wanted for questioning in relation to several offences.

A 29-year-old vendor was found in possession of 670 grams of cannabis.

Meanwhile, Rayfield Pickering, 33, a labourer of 113 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, who last Sunday was arrested at Victoria Road, Plaisance, with an unlicensed .32 revolver, along with two live rounds, a spent shell and an improvised pistol, appeared before Magistrate Alicia George on Tuesday at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

In respect of the improvised weapon, investigators are compiling a case file for legal advice.