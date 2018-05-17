Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:37 AM

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Cummings Lodge humble Bladen Hall

May 17, 2018

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with competitive action in the East Coast Demerara Zone, which saw Cummings Lodge Secondary defeating Bladen Hall Secondary by 107 runs at the Enterprise ground.
In a shortened match due to rain, Cummings Lodge won the toss and compiled 160- 4 off just 20 overs. Andrew Samaroo slammed 66, while Daveanand Khemraj made 53. Bowling for Bladen Hall, Shawn Cujoe, Roberto Thomas and Travis Mc Pherson each took a wicket.
In reply, Bladen Hall Secondary struggled to 53 all out off 13 overs, with Roberto Thomas (13) being the only Bladen Hall batsman to reach double figures. Bowling for Cummings Lodge Secondary, Andre Geer grabbed 3 wickets, while Andrew Samoroo and Daniel Gulab took two wickets each.
Tomorrow, East Coast Demerara Zone matches will continue with Annandale Secondary opposing Institute of Business Education (IBE), at the Enterprise ground, commencing at 10:00 hours.

