GASA four-day clinic commences

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:39 AM
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) four-day clinic commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
The clinic which is designed to train officials from the various clubs on how to pinpoint disqualification and swimming techniques among other aspects of the sport, is being conducted by FINA (Fédération internationale de notation-International Swimming Federation) instructor Ron Van Pool of the United States of America.
The clinic is being attended 35 participants including members of the Guyana Defence Force and Coast Guards.
Van Pool said FINA is happy that countries such as Guyana can take on the mandate to seek assistance which will benefit the sport here. He added that he is happy to be part of the programme and will use it to pass on valuable information to the officials here.
GASA President Ivan Persaud stated that he is grateful to FINA for their input and is looking forward to their continued support. (Zaheer Mohamed)
