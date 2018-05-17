Foreign companies come wid condom fuh Guyana

When dem foreign companies come to Guyana all of dem does expect to have a good time. Is like when a man enter a brothel. He got some money and de women inside de brothel does get excited. When de man tek out de money, dem does get wild.

Guyana is like a brothel. Dat is how de politicians mek dis country become. Dem foreign gold company come and smile wid Jagdeo and de dummy.

He hear wha sound like money but de man was playing wid de condom in he pocket. Jagdeo open ee foot and give way not only heself but de whole of Guyana.

De gold mine get $42 billion in tax relief. And Guyana barely get a $5 billion fuh dat relief. Is like a man come fuh ask home fuh you daughter. You kill cow, cow goat plus dhall and rice and puri.

You feed de man and he whole family then you tun back and give de man gift. Wid all of dat, de man walk out de house wid he family and you never get back a telephone call.

Both Jagdeo and Soulja Bai put Guyana in dat position several times wid de man men who come home to ask.

Exxon come and dem promise de moon, de sun and de star. And Guyana still waiting to hold on to something from Exxon.

When dem boys talk bout de sweetheart deal Aurora Gold Mines get from dem lovers in Guyana, de people in de company tun blue. Some was black and some was white and now dem tun blue.

Dem tun suh blue dat dem invite three Govt ministers. Dem fly dem in wid plane, walk dem round de place, feed dem and then give dem some piwari fuh drink.

Dem boys seh it had to be piwari because dem minister come out and talk a skundle a bunt. Dem seh dem nah see nutten wrang wid de gold company.

Dem boys seh, had they tek de time to find out de contract agreement between de Guyanese people and de company, understand wha de concessions granted to dem mean to Guyana, dem Ministers woulda never come out and talk dat skundle of bunt.

Talk half and let dem foreign company know Guyana wouldn’t be a brothel all de time.