Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CONCESSIONS GALORE!!!! Guyana loses $42B in tax breaks to foreign gold company, gets $5B in royalties

May 17, 2018 News 0

Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram

By Kiana Wilburg
Would you give away $100,000 on a monthly basis from your bank account, only to receive less than $10,000 in profits? Of course not! But this is the kind of lunacy that characterizes the relationship Guyana has with foreign gold mining companies.
For the last five years, local authorities have been sleeping at the wheel while the country bleeds billions of dollars worth in tax concessions. In fact, Canadian miner, Guyana Goldfields Inc. is one of the large entities which received concessions galore.
Since the first gold bar in 2014, Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GGI) has benefitted from $42.2B in concessions. The company received $17.8B in concessions on fuel, lube oil and other lubricants and chemicals.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

The company was granted $14B in tax breaks on machinery and equipment. These include excavators, bulldozers, motor graders, caterpillar trucks, generators, front-end loaders, etc. It also received a whopping $10.6B in tax concessions on spare parts.
These figures were provided to Kaieteur News by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Up to November 2017, the State only received $5.4B in royalties from this foreign mining company.
Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia; Chartered Accountant Christopher Ram and Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds recently agreed that Guyana is not

WPA Executive Member, Dr. David Hinds

getting value for its concessions.
They said that this is especially when one considers the taxes lost. Ram, in particular, stated that concessions should level the playing field. He stressed that foreign companies and locals must be able to benefit from the same regime.
In agreement, Dr. Hinds asserted that while concessions should be granted, both parties—the State and company— should be able to benefit equally. He said it should not be a one-sided affair.
(At the side to this story, you will see a list of concessions granted to Guyana Gold Fields for 2017.)
To be continued…

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
These are just some of the vehicles Guyana Gold Fields received billions of dollars worth in concessions

 

Scania Truck

740B Caterpillar Truck

Motor grader

 

 

Caterpillar Excavator

 

 

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC 2018 – Barbados … Team Guyana set and ready to defend titles next week – Coach Slowe

WIFBSC 2018 – Barbados … Team Guyana set and ready to...

May 17, 2018

Head Coach of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Paul Slowe says he is confident that the team is well prepared, focused and ready to defend its Short, Long range and individual titles...
Read More
8th Annual Powerade 11-Race Programme set for Saturday @ NP

8th Annual Powerade 11-Race Programme set for...

May 17, 2018

GASA four-day clinic commences

GASA four-day clinic commences

May 17, 2018

Balkishun ton, Cudjoe 6-wkt haul hand Bladen Hall first innings

Balkishun ton, Cudjoe 6-wkt haul hand Bladen Hall...

May 17, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Cummings Lodge humble Bladen Hall

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Cummings Lodge humble...

May 17, 2018

O.G Shipping / Team Alanis Cycle Meet… Nations best to compete around outer circuit of National Park

O.G Shipping / Team Alanis Cycle Meet…...

May 17, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The crisis within

    The professional class is in crisis. Not only are professionals exposed to a higher risk of being dismissed, bypassed or... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]