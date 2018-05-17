Bandits cut open roof, terrorize West Dem shop owner and family

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:55 AM

A businessman and his family were beaten and robbed at gun point, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning; calls to 911 for help went unanswered.

Roof through which bandits entered.

Naresh Persaud, of 546 Recht-door-Zee, WCD, his wife, Samantha Thakurdeen, their son and young daughter, were tied up by two armed bandits, who broke into their home, through the roof, around 02:00hrs Wednesday.
The bandits gained entry into the premises by cutting a hole in the roof of a shop the Persauds have attached to their home.
Persaud claimed that he heard some strange noises around 02:00hrs, but by the time he got out of bed, one of the bandits was already in his

Samantha Thakurdeen shows her injuries.

bedroom over him. He was about to scream when the man pointed a gun to his head and started to choke him.
This caused his wife to start screaming. This led to the other bandit hitting her to her face with a gun.
Persaud received a number of lashes to his head with the bandits’ gun. This ordeal was witnessed by the Persaud’s young daughter. One bandit then left and brought their teenage son from his room and proceeded to tie them up.
When their requests for money were not met, the bandits threatened to hurt someone if they didn’t get a “big money”. Samantha Thakurdeen made the bandits aware that they don’t keep money at home, since they always are turning over their money in the business.
The bandits proceeded to ransack the house and found some money that their son was saving in his room. They took cell phones, cigarettes, phone cards, a laptop and the family’s car keys.
The family claims the ordeal lasted for about an hour, and if the trauma and losses from the robbery were not enough, their calls to 911 went unanswered.

Naresh Persaud shows injuries to his head.

The Persauds placed their losses at around $900,000, and are calling on the authorities to have more patrols in the area, since they claim many other instances of crime in the area go unreported.

 

