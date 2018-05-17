Balkishun ton, Cudjoe 6-wkt haul hand Bladen Hall first innings

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:38 AM
Pradesh Balkishun struck a fine century, while pacer Shawn Cudjoe grabbed six wickets to hand Bladen Hall Secondary first innings points against Buxton Secondary when the REO Region four inter schools 40-over two-innings tournament continued yesterday at Everest.
Balkishun hammered 18 fours and four sixes in a fluent 139 and shared in a crucial second wicket stand of 84 with Venkatesh Armogan who made 13 following the loss of an early wicket. Balkishun faced 80 balls then added 82 with Permaul Armogan for the third wicket before Armogan was dismissed for 14. While Balkishun continued to play his shots he received little support from the remaining batsmen as Bladen Hall Secondary managed 215 all out in 28 overs. K. Sutton bagged 5-27, S. Yaw 2-32 and D. Lall 2-62.
Buxton Secondary were sent packing for 37 in reply. Cudjoe finished with 6-23 and Permaul Armogan 2-0.
Batting a second time, Buxton reached 46-7 at stumps. Roberto Thomas picked up four wickets. (Zaheer Mohamed)
May 17, 2018Pradesh Balkishun struck a fine century, while pacer Shawn Cudjoe grabbed six wickets to hand Bladen Hall Secondary first innings points against Buxton Secondary when the REO Region four inter...
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
I continue from yesterday’s column on the assessment of three years of APNU+AFC in office. My analysis is that the coalition... more
The professional class is in crisis. Not only are professionals exposed to a higher risk of being dismissed, bypassed or... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]