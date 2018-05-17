Balkishun ton, Cudjoe 6-wkt haul hand Bladen Hall first innings

Pradesh Balkishun struck a fine century, while pacer Shawn Cudjoe grabbed six wickets to hand Bladen Hall Secondary first innings points against Buxton Secondary when the REO Region four inter schools 40-over two-innings tournament continued yesterday at Everest.

Balkishun hammered 18 fours and four sixes in a fluent 139 and shared in a crucial second wicket stand of 84 with Venkatesh Armogan who made 13 following the loss of an early wicket. Balkishun faced 80 balls then added 82 with Permaul Armogan for the third wicket before Armogan was dismissed for 14. While Balkishun continued to play his shots he received little support from the remaining batsmen as Bladen Hall Secondary managed 215 all out in 28 overs. K. Sutton bagged 5-27, S. Yaw 2-32 and D. Lall 2-62.

Buxton Secondary were sent packing for 37 in reply. Cudjoe finished with 6-23 and Permaul Armogan 2-0.

Batting a second time, Buxton reached 46-7 at stumps. Roberto Thomas picked up four wickets. (Zaheer Mohamed)