Attempt murder accused to go on trial

Latest update May 17th, 2018 12:41 AM
May 17, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
Deryck Jaisingh, a businessman was yesterday morning indicted on two counts of attempt to commit murder before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown. He fired shots at two men at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.
On November 2, 2014, in the county of Demerara, he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at Sherwin Hamilton called Nasty Man, with intent to commit murder.
It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, Jaisingh allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at Welton Edwards, with intent to commit murder.
The accused pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him by the court registrar.
It is alleged that on the day in question, virtual complainants, Sherwin Hamilton and Welton Edwards, were at Old Road, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara when they received information that one of their relatives was being assaulted on the Land of Canaan Public Road.
When they arrived, the two men and Jaisingh allegedly became involved in a confrontation. As a result, it is alleged that Jaisingh, who was a licensed firearm holder at the time, took out his weapon and discharged 13 rounds in the victims’ direction, causing them severe bodily harm.
The attempt murder accused is being represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes in association with Attorney-at-law Ganesh Hira. State Counsel Lisa Cave is leading the case for the prosecution in association with State Counsel Shawnette Austin.
A total of eight witnesses, including police ranks and civilians are scheduled to testify when the trial commences on Monday. In the meantime, Jaisingh is out on $800,000 bail.
