Accident on Regent Street leaves elderly woman hospitalised

Car that was involved in Accident.

An 83-year-old was hit down at the corners of Regent and Wellington Streets Tuesday evening around 6:45 pm.
Witnesses claim the driver attempted to drive away after hitting down the old lady, and was only apprehended after public spirited persons blocked off the road.
Delon Phipps, the 27-year-old driver of HC 8888 at the time of the incident claims that he was proceeding east along Regent Street. He said that as he crossed Wellington Street, the old lady emerged from the left side of the road, and walked into the path of his car.
Phipps suggested to the police at Brickdam while assisting with investigations, that although, he was going at the moderate speed he was unable to avoid the elderly woman.
The elderly woman was taken from the scene by an ambulance and received medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital A&E Unit.
One witness at the scene claimed the car lights were not working properly and might have caused the driver to have poor vision, hence the cause of the accident.

 

