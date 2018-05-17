8th Annual Powerade 11-Race Programme set for Saturday @ NP

The 8th annual Powerade 11-race cycle programme sponsored by Banks DIH Limited will be contested this Saturday at the inner circuit of the National Park. The nation’s cyclists at every level would be involved in this event which is organised by Hassan Mohamed.

The main event will be the schoolboys and invitational 35-lap contest which was won by Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay, last year in 1:21:45.06. Nigel Duguid was the 2017 winner of the junior/juvenile 10-lap race but a new winner is likely to be crowned this year.

In contention would be the red hot Ajay Gopilall of Berbice but he would have to get past two of his fiercest rivals in national junior champions Briton John and Adealie Hodge. Duguid had won the past year in 23:29.

Kennard Lovell will have to ride hard and smart to retain the master’s under-50 trophy he won last year as he would be challenged by the likes of Junior Niles and Paul Choo-Wee-Nam among others.

Mountain bike riders would also be in the mix as they would be competing for 5-laps, last year’s winner was Shawn Boodram who was clocked at 5:35. A number of BMX races are also carded as well as the 12-14 boys and girls 3-lap event which was taken by David Hinds last year.

Race time on Saturday is 09:00hrs.