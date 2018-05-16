Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Log trucks banned after 6pm following deadly accidents

May 16, 2018 News 0

In wake of a number of deadly accidents over time, authorities are clamping down on log trucks.
According to a notice from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), vehicles transporting forest produce should desist from travelling on all public roadways after 18:00hrs.
The restrictions apply to not only log-carrying trucks, but those fetching lumber as well.
“In addition to the foregoing, all vehicles transporting forest produce must have reflectors attached to the truck/produce in such a manner that the reflectors are clearly visible from a distance, to road users travelling behind such vehicles.”

Log trucks are being banned from the roads after 6pm, the Guyana Forestry Commission has announced.

The GFC also warned that reflector cones must also be kept permanently on these vehicles and are to be properly used when trucks have to be unavoidably parked on the public roadways.
“These proposed restrictions are part of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC)’s ongoing efforts, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and the forest sector, to make our roads accident free.”
It was only recently that two persons, one of them an off-duty cop, were killed after their vehicles ran into a log-carrying truck.
There have been instances where persons died, especially on the Soesdyke/Linden highway, after drivers collided with poorly lit and marked trucks.

More in this category

Sports

Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

May 16, 2018

Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from...
Read More
GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags CONCACAF Qualifiers

GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags...

May 16, 2018

GABF secures five top overseas players for the FIBA America qualifiers next month

GABF secures five top overseas players for the...

May 16, 2018

Entries extended to today for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

Entries extended to today for KMTC...

May 16, 2018

BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves United today; action got cracking on Sunday with two draws

BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves...

May 16, 2018

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and Intermediate C/ships

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at...

May 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]