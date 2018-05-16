Log trucks banned after 6pm following deadly accidents

In wake of a number of deadly accidents over time, authorities are clamping down on log trucks.

According to a notice from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), vehicles transporting forest produce should desist from travelling on all public roadways after 18:00hrs.

The restrictions apply to not only log-carrying trucks, but those fetching lumber as well.

“In addition to the foregoing, all vehicles transporting forest produce must have reflectors attached to the truck/produce in such a manner that the reflectors are clearly visible from a distance, to road users travelling behind such vehicles.”

The GFC also warned that reflector cones must also be kept permanently on these vehicles and are to be properly used when trucks have to be unavoidably parked on the public roadways.

“These proposed restrictions are part of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC)’s ongoing efforts, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and the forest sector, to make our roads accident free.”

It was only recently that two persons, one of them an off-duty cop, were killed after their vehicles ran into a log-carrying truck.

There have been instances where persons died, especially on the Soesdyke/Linden highway, after drivers collided with poorly lit and marked trucks.