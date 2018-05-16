Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM
Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from Ann’s Grove Secondary.
Ann’s Grove were bowled out for 57 in 14.1 overs taking first knock. Dominique Glasgow made 26 as Troy Sampson bagged 5- 11 and Shaquille Marks 2-8.
Hope Secondary responded with 159-8 declared in 20 overs. Joshua Blackman struck 55 with seven fours and three sixes, while Amir Mohamed made 18; Glasgow claimed 3- 14 and Meredith 3- 39.
Bating a second time Ann’s Grove were 44-4 in nine overs at stumps with Dominique Glasgow scoring 11 and Shaqueal Meredith 10; Kevendra Heraman picked up 2-2. The competition continues today at Everest, Lusignan and Enmore.
May 16, 2018Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from...
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 15, 2018
The ethnically driven party loyalist in Guyana has a troubled psychology. He/she lives with a lacerated conscience, and... more
A country has to be governed by laws, not by policy, because policy can be subject to arbitrariness and caprice. No country... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]