Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

May 16, 2018 Sports 0

Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from Ann’s Grove Secondary.
Ann’s Grove were bowled out for 57 in 14.1 overs taking first knock. Dominique Glasgow made 26 as Troy Sampson bagged 5- 11 and Shaquille Marks 2-8.
Hope Secondary responded with 159-8 declared in 20 overs. Joshua Blackman struck 55 with seven fours and three sixes, while Amir Mohamed made 18; Glasgow claimed 3- 14 and Meredith 3- 39.
Bating a second time Ann’s Grove were 44-4 in nine overs at stumps with Dominique Glasgow scoring 11 and Shaqueal Meredith 10; Kevendra Heraman picked up 2-2. The competition continues today at Everest, Lusignan and Enmore.

More in this category

Sports

Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

May 16, 2018

Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from...
Read More
GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags CONCACAF Qualifiers

GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags...

May 16, 2018

GABF secures five top overseas players for the FIBA America qualifiers next month

GABF secures five top overseas players for the...

May 16, 2018

Entries extended to today for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

Entries extended to today for KMTC...

May 16, 2018

BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves United today; action got cracking on Sunday with two draws

BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves...

May 16, 2018

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and Intermediate C/ships

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at...

May 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]