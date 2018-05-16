Hope claim first innings points from Ann’s Grove

Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from Ann’s Grove Secondary.

Ann’s Grove were bowled out for 57 in 14.1 overs taking first knock. Dominique Glasgow made 26 as Troy Sampson bagged 5- 11 and Shaquille Marks 2-8.

Hope Secondary responded with 159-8 declared in 20 overs. Joshua Blackman struck 55 with seven fours and three sixes, while Amir Mohamed made 18; Glasgow claimed 3- 14 and Meredith 3- 39.

Bating a second time Ann’s Grove were 44-4 in nine overs at stumps with Dominique Glasgow scoring 11 and Shaqueal Meredith 10; Kevendra Heraman picked up 2-2. The competition continues today at Everest, Lusignan and Enmore.