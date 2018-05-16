GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags CONCACAF Qualifiers

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will host Group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers on May 23rd to 27th at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, with double headers each day with the first at 17:00hrs and feature match which will feature the ‘Lady Jags’ in each match day from 19:30hrs. This event has been placed on the calendar of the Guyana Independence Carnival, resulting in Hits and Jams (HJ) Entertainment being a partner.

Present at the press brief held yesterday at the GFF Office in Dadanawa Street, Section K Campbellville, were CEO of HJ Entertainment; Kerwin Bollers, head of the GFF; Wayne Forde and GFF Technical Director (TD); Ian Greenwood.

Bollers stated with elation that, “We (HJ) are happy to be here to continue the partnership we had with the GFF. One of the things that we had wanted to introduce to the (Guyana) Carnival was the aspect of sports. And now football will join the Carnival Rugby tournament (which begins this weekend) as one of the second sports event on the calendar of activities.”

The HJ Entertainment CEO further posited that, “Having teams in Guyana is one thing but exposing them to our culture and showing them a good time while they are here, is a good opportunity for sports tourism. And such, teams and those visiting for the games will be offered discount packages so that they can experience the Guyana Carnival.”

“We have three very important games against three tough oppositions,” that was the opening remark by the TD Greenwood, he further noted that, “Bermuda will be the toughest due to the fact that they have acquired some players from the United Kingdom.” In addition, Barbados are expected to boost their locally based squad with some players from the USA. Greenwood also shed light on the fact that the ‘Lady Jags’ will be a bit more confident against Suriname who they played recently in the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Challenge Series in Trinidad & Tobago.

“We have players overseas preparing and the local camp will include the GFF’s young female player-of-the- year, Jelade Trim of Kwakwani Strikers FC,” Greenwood concluded.

Wayne Forde posited that, “The opportunity to collaborate with HJ is historic since it’s the first Guyana Carnival and Guyana will definitely win their group.”

“Three exciting days of competition and we are encouraging all of Guyana to come out and support the girls,” the GFF boss encouraged.