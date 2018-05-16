GABF secures five top overseas players for the FIBA America qualifiers next month

-Burnham Basketball Court’s costly restoration finally complete

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in their bid for a successful qualifying tournament in Paramaribo, Suriname for the FIBA Americas Championship, have confirmed the signing of five foreign based stars that will definitely boost the Golden Arrowhead’s chances of ascension.

Committed to represent Guyana Senior Men’s Basketball team are the following Guyanese Born players: Anthony Moe who plays professionally in El Salvador, Delroy James who just recently won the 2018 Greek Basketball Cup with AEK Athens,

Shawn James who was the first non-Israeli to captain Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2011 and Gordon James who was among the top performers during Guyana’s 2015 Caribbean Basketball Championship (CBC) campaign in Tortola.

The James’ brothers and Moe will be joined by Ray Victor who is based in the British Virgin Islands.

Training commences this weekend and encampment will be five days before the men depart for Suriname on June 22nd.

The large pool of locally based players who are set to begin training this weekend as they anticipate opportunities to be part of the National team will be happy to know that the Burnham Basketball Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets has been fully restored, which will serve as the venue along with the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

According to the head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, whose entity does not receive subvention from the parent body, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the restoration pro

ject cost $12 million dollars and it was funded solely by the GABF.

When the Burnham Hard Court was initially commissioned in the 1960s, the late former

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, was the Mayor of Georgetown at that time.