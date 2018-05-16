Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

Entries extended to today for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

The Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice has agreed to extend the closing date for entries for their Pre-Independence horserace meet to today to facilitate some horse owners.
The one day meet is set for this Sunday with some $2million in cash prizes are up for grabs.
The feature action on the seven-race card will be the H Class and lower, which will carry the top purse of $240,000, while the 2nd place will receive $120,000, third $60,000 and fourth $30,000.
The other races include the L class-non earners of $50,000 from January 2017 that will see the winner cash in on $100,000, the K class and lower will have a $140,000 first place prize, the two-year-old trial $100,000, L class non-winner $120,000, J 1 and lower $160,000 and the L Class Open $130,000. Prizes will be awarded from first to fourth in each category.
All races at the KMTC will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority. Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis DeRoop (640-6396) and or Campton Sancho (602-1567).

