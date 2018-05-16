CARICOM trade ministers meet today on CSME, UK’s exit of EU

Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM
Future trade relations with the United Kingdom after that country leaves the European Union (EU) will be among matters discussed when Caribbean Community (CARICOM) trade and economic development ministers meet today.
The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that the two-day 46th meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) will discuss the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and skills across the 15-member grouping as well as external economic relations.
The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU in March next year after it triggered on March 29, 2017, Article 50, which began the formal process for it to leave.
Caribbean countries have in the past expressed concerns at the level of the trade and other relationship with Europe and the United Kingdom as a result of London’s decision to leave the body. (CMC)
May 16, 2018Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from...
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 15, 2018
The ethnically driven party loyalist in Guyana has a troubled psychology. He/she lives with a lacerated conscience, and... more
A country has to be governed by laws, not by policy, because policy can be subject to arbitrariness and caprice. No country... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]