Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

CARICOM trade ministers meet today on CSME, UK’s exit of EU

May 16, 2018 News

Future trade relations with the United Kingdom after that country leaves the European Union (EU) will be among matters discussed when Caribbean Community (CARICOM) trade and economic development ministers meet today.
The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that the two-day 46th meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) will discuss the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and skills across the 15-member grouping as well as external economic relations.
The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU in March next year after it triggered on March 29, 2017, Article 50, which began the formal process for it to leave.
Caribbean countries have in the past expressed concerns at the level of the trade and other relationship with Europe and the United Kingdom as a result of London’s decision to leave the body. (CMC)

