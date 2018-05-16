Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

Brazzy complaining how Jagdeo mek him do it

May 16, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

When dem boys was young dem use to hear people always crying how dem only do something because somebody tell dem to do it. Ask any child why he do something and he gun either tell you that he don’t know or that somebody tell him to do it.
Imagine Brazzy pulling that trick pun people after he get charge.
He spend de last couple days crying to Jagdeo newspaper how is Jagdeo tell him to do everything that he do. And de man seh it wid pride like if he win de lotto. “I get permission from de Cabinet”.
Dem boys seh he gun get permission from the magistrate just now. In de same way how he do wha Jagdeo tell him to do dem boys want him to do wha de magistrate tell him. “Go to jail.”
Ashni, de shaat scamp, got more sense. He talk de day he come out de court and after that he ain’t saying nutten no more.
When dem boys ask him if Brazzy talking fuh him he just blinking. He like Exxon who claim that it costing dem US$10 million a year to run de Georgetown office. Dem boys want to know how much people deh in de office.
De Waterfalls paper got more people that de ExxonMobil office in Georgetown but de cost to run de whole paper, pay salary, pay light bill and water rates, pay phone bill and all dem things can’t come to US$10 million.
But Exxon can do that because nobody ain’t checking pun dem.
Nobody can’t complain when dem pay demself enough money to buy four Marriott every year. And Statia deh talking how he collecting tax from everybody. Dem boys know that Guyana and de US pass a law that if you paying tax in one country you don’t have to pay in de odda one.
Poor Guyana know it getting rob because de tax people can’t count de salary wha Exxon seh it paying its own staff. Suh it settle fuh a small piece. But dem boys can’t talk too hard because Exxon does get really vex when dem boys talk.
Talk half and just watch how robbery can’t done.

