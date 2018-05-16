BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves United today; action got cracking on Sunday with two draws

Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM
Rivalry in the Bartica Independence Cup organised by the Bartica Football Association (BFA) in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to continue this afternoon at the Bartica Secondary School Ground after kicking off on Sunday last.
Beacon FC would be seeking their first points when they come up against Wolves United also seeking to get on the points table.
In the first match after the official kick off was done by GFF President, Wayne Forde on Sunday last, Daniel Moshett made good use of a defensive error to give Mill Ballers an early lead over Beacons FC in the sixth minute.
But the hard fought battle saw Beacons returning the favour in the 32nd minute, thanks to a Rolando Parris strike.
Lazio and Rising Stars then took the field in what turned out to be a crowd-pleasing clash. Young Mark Richards forced the Rising Stars Goalie into making a mistake to put Lazio one up in the 53rd minute; but their jubilation was cut short by a Colin Joseph goal from a set play that went over the Lazio custodian and dipped under the crossbar, just one minute later.
On Monday, Strikers FC tamed Wolves United 4-0 at the same venue; one match would be played daily from 16:00hrs.
Meanwhile, at the opening ceremony, GFF President Wayne Forde in declaring the tournament open congratulated the BFA for rising to its mandate to organise football in spite of the many challenges.
Forde stressed the importance of club management, continuity and youth development in order to take the game forward. The tournament, which was launched against the backdrop of Mother’s Day, bears the message of the fight against domestic abuse, with the captains of the first two teams reading short messages to that effect.
May 16, 2018Hope Secondary advanced to the second round of the Region Four REO inter secondary schools 40-over two innings cricket competition which continued yesterday at Everest with first innings points from...
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
May 15, 2018
The ethnically driven party loyalist in Guyana has a troubled psychology. He/she lives with a lacerated conscience, and... more
A country has to be governed by laws, not by policy, because policy can be subject to arbitrariness and caprice. No country... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]