Army warns of unauthorised use of its emblems, decorations

Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Guyana Defence Force is warning the public of the unauthorised use of decorations.
According to the army, the use of any GDF military decoration, badge, emblem, wound stripe, or any such military paraphernalia, or anything which resembles, is strictly prohibited by law and does not accrue any special privilege or immunity from the state.
“Members of the public are strongly advised to desist from displaying any such items on their person or property, inclusive of motor vehicles, clothing, bags, buildings, etc.”
The army said that persons desirous of using these items for any bona fide public performances, stage plays, skits, etc., must first seek approval in writing from the Guyana Defence Force before so doing.
“Persons found in contravention of this law are liable to be prosecution by the civil authority.”
