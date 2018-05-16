Latest update May 16th, 2018 12:56 AM

Army warns of unauthorised use of its emblems, decorations

May 16, 2018

 

The Guyana Defence Force is warning the public of the unauthorised use of decorations.
According to the army, the use of any GDF military decoration, badge, emblem, wound stripe, or any such military paraphernalia, or anything which resembles, is strictly prohibited by law and does not accrue any special privilege or immunity from the state.

Unauthorised use of emblems such as this is prohibited

“Members of the public are strongly advised to desist from displaying any such items on their person or property, inclusive of motor vehicles, clothing, bags, buildings, etc.”
The army said that persons desirous of using these items for any bona fide public performances, stage plays, skits, etc., must first seek approval in writing from the Guyana Defence Force before so doing.
“Persons found in contravention of this law are liable to be prosecution by the civil authority.”

Hope claim first innings points from Ann's Grove

GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags CONCACAF Qualifiers

GABF secures five top overseas players for the FIBA America qualifiers next month

Entries extended to today for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

BFA/GFF Independence Cup Beacon oppose Wolves United today; action got cracking on Sunday with two draws

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and Intermediate C/ships

