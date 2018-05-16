Activists picket Public Security Ministry on Cyber Crime Bill

Two persons picketed the Ministry of Public Security yesterday to send a clear message to Minister Khemraj Ramjattan of their displeasure with a particular aspect of the proposed Cyber Crime Bill.

Jonathan Yearwood and Don Singh, two of the leading activists in the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) expressed grave concerns with Clause 18.1 of the aforementioned Bill that Government is planning to introduce, since they claim that one of the main platforms used to express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction of Government’s performance is social media and other internet-based media will be affected – a situation that would cause them to be among many persons that will be muted by Government, if the legislation is passed.

Yearwood says he has no problems with the fact that there is need for strengthening of the Cyber Crime laws, but he cautioned that Clause 18.1 “deliberately seeks to crush opponents of Government, and persons who are exposing their wrongdoing”.

When asked about the purpose of the picketing exercise, Don Singh said, “I refuse to sit down and allow any dictatorship to creep up on me”. Singh referred to a quote by Martin Niemöller, a Lutheran Minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime.

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Singh expressed the fact that he has decided to take a proactive stance against such draconian legislation. He is of the opinion that the laws are oppressive and controlling, and that it is his right, if he wishes not to be loyal to any Government. He emphasised his loyalty to Guyana, and insists he has the right to express how he feels about any Government as he wishes.