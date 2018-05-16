32 companies bid for construction of Police Station in Parfait Harmonie

As is customary on Tuesdays, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board opened several bids.

The Ministry of Public Security yesterday received 32 bids for the construction of a Police Station in Parfait Harmonie.

For the procurement of stationery and office supplies, printer ink and toners, lot 1-2, the Public Security Ministry received 13 bids.

The Ministry of Public Security also received bids for the procurement of janitorial and cleaning supplies for the Guyana Police Force.

The Ministry of Public Security also received bids for the procurement of bunting for the Guyana Police Force.

The Ministry of Public Security received bids for the procurement of one new 15-seater mini bus for the Juvenile Holding Centre.

The Public Security Ministry also received bids for the procurement of IT equipment for the Guyana Police Force, CANU and the Juvenile Holding Centre.

The Guyana Energy Agency received bids for the supply, installation and commission of grid-connected and hybrid solar photovoltaic systems and supply and delivery of power loggers.

Regional Democratic Council, Region 4, received bids for extension of Nurse’s Hostel at Lethem Regional Hospital Compound, Central Rupununi Region 9.

The Guyana Defence Force received bids for the procurement of duffle bags, alice pack, webb equipment etc.

For the procurement of uniform materials and physical training (PT) jersey, the Guyana Defence Force received 2 bids.

The Guyana Defence Force also received bids for the procurement of musical instrument.

The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the procurement of medical equipment-CPTL-10-2018-P4

For the supply and delivery of drugs and medical supplies, the Ministry of Public Health received 5 bids.

Finally, the Public Health Ministry also received bids for the supply and delivery of anti-malaria medication drugs and medical supplies.