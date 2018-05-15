Wendell Meusa wins GCF’s Clash of Champions – Saints Chess Club 3rd annual tournament begins Thursday

On Sunday, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) ended the May Open ‘Clash of Champions’ tournament which was won by National Coach & Champion, Candidate Master (CM) Wendell Meusa, who tallied 5.5 points from seven games. The Swiss manager chess programme placed Meusa ahead of Roberto Neto who finished second on 5.5 points as well.

Meusa went down in round six of the tournament to Loris Nathoo in what was considered the game of the tournament. Both players played strongly and were in time trouble before Nathoo secured his point in a basic King-Pawn versus King endgame.

Roberto Neto also held Meusa to a good draw in a King’s pawn end. Neto with the Black pieces defended solidly and neutralized Meusa attacks with some simplifying exchanges thus bringing the endgame to a draw.

In the seventh Round, Meusa with the White pieces went for the solid London System but saw some stiff resistance from Calvin Giddings of GUYOIL. Giddings who missed a winning chance in the middle game lost in the endgame as Meusa converted a small advantage in a good Knight-Rook versus Bad bishop & Rook endgame.

Roberto Neto returned to competitive chess with a solid performance. He defeated the in-form Glenford Corlette with some strategic chess and eventually a hidden combination blow after Corlette bravely sacrificed his Queen to force checkmate in 2. However, he overlooked a tactical defensive idea that Neto immediately launched after the Queen sacrifice.

Taking 3rd was Glenford Corlette who continues to show a lot of improvements. Corlette took down Nathoo with some solid chess, pressing forward slowly to secure his win. Even though he lost to Meusa and Neto, Corlette finished on five, while Nathoo finished on 4.5, Calvin Giddings 4, Davion Mars 3.5, Marlcelius & Pasqual Cornelius, Ghansham Allijohn and Jaden Taylor (St. Stanislaus College) all finished on 3 points each. Saeed Ali wrapped up 1 point and 12-year-old Savir Gookul did not get off the mark.

In the women’s division, the more experience Attorney-at-Law Yolander Persaud, played undefeated in a double round-robin clash.

With FIDE Master (FM) Maria Thomas & CM Sherifa Ali opting for rest and examination, Persaud showed her dominance as she defeated Waveney Johnson, Chelsea Juma & Sasha Shariff twice with both colours to book her place in the ladies team that will be competing in 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia.

More chess tournaments are slated for this week at St. Stanislaus College as Saints Chess Club with assistance from Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation, Guyana Chess Federation and the National Sports Commission host the 3rd Saints Chess Championship. This event is slated to run from Thursday to Saturday with game time 16:00hrs.

There will be two divisions, Invitational and Open.

The Invitational will see Guyana’s top juniors including the Champion Joshua Gopaul, Ghansham Allijohn, Jaden Taylor, Ethan Lee, Keon Scott and Akili Theophil.

The Open section is set to have other kids from Saints Chess Club, Marian Academy Chess Club, Noah Gonzales of Mae’s School, Albouystown (Open Mind) Chess Club and Christ Church Secondary School Chess club.

This event is open to all children in primary and secondary schools. Interested persons can contact Wendell Meusa on 664-0124 for more Information.