SARA find some overseas accounts

Is only time. Dem boys know dat de day woulda come when Brazzy and Ashni would tell SOCU dem ain’t coming back fuh no more questioning.

Things was going good. SOCU get de two people to come home because if dem didn’t come, de same SOCU woulda seek extradition. Once dat happen, dem two man woulda sit down in jail in de States till dem get send home. And when dem come home was more jail. Suh dem come fuh de trial.

Now de Chat-3 seh dat SOCU want Brazzy and Ashni to investigate demself. Dem boys seh dat knowing how smart dem two man smart, dem would never find anything. But what is surprising is dat as soon as dem two come home, SOCU sister company SARA suddenly find stolen assets overseas.

Everybody know dat dem had people who was thiefing things and smuggling dem out of de country. Some people use dem local banks to transfer money and some fetch out money in briefcase. But as dem boys seh, “Is only time.”

People was helping Guyana search fuh de money. Dem was people who could trace anything. Dat is how dem now find de money. De big thing is to find out is who. Of course, money in a bank got to belong to somebody. People might use a wrang name or a number but when all is said and done, is dem account.

SARA know who own what and in which bank de money deh. One former Minister use to send de money to he mudda bank account till de Feds decide to ask she some questions. She claim how she son is a Minister and he sell couple things.

De others don’t have muddas but some of dem got sisters. Is only time before dem same sisters run way wid de money and lef dem hollering. Is only time.

Talk half and wait fuh SARA expose de situation.