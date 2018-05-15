RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assist five schools under Say No/Say Yes Programme

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its ten cricket teams continue to make positive differences in the lives of youths by providing avenues for them to excel in the sporting arena and in the classroom. The Club recently handed over sports equipments to four secondary and one primary school in the Lower Corentyne area under its Say No/Say Yes Programme and Patron’s Fund. The schools benefitting from the donations were Lower Corentyne Secondary School, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School, Port Mourant Secondary School, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School and the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

The four Secondary Schools each received a football and basketball, while the Lower Corentyne Secondary School also received a bat and 1 pair of batting pads. The Rose Hall Town Primary School received a $50,000 cash donation from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron’s Fund and also a collection of markers, pencils, school bags and sharpeners for students attending the school. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club under the Patron’s Fund assists schools, churches and NGO’s from the $1M donation made to the Club by its Patron, His Excellency President David Granger.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is totally committed to making sure that every student in the educational sector fulfills his/her potential in the classroom and on the sport field. Special emphasis, he stated would be placed on football, volleyball and basketball during 2018 and stated that the club would try to assist schools in the Lower Corentyne as much as possible.

The Berbice Cricket Board President stated that not every youth would be interested in playing cricket and as such efforts would be made to attract them to other games. Sports, he stated is the best alternative to a life on the road as it teaches personal discipline, committment and working together as a unit to achieve success. The best nursery for any sports discipline is the school system and Foster urged the schools to use the donation to produce basketballers, footballers and cricketers for the club structure. The Lower Corentyne Secondary School has been a productive cricket nursery for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club over the years and the donation of cricket gears was made to assist the school to participate in cricket tournament. Players like Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Keon Sinclair are all products of the school who have gone on to play for Guyana’s five times Club of the Year.

The donation to the Rose Hall Town Primary School was to assist the school to construct a benab in its compound. The Primary School and the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Ms has a close relationship as the Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12 Team us based at the school, while the club uses the school and its compound to host the Annual Christmas Village. The Veteran Club Secretary/CEO pledged the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club continued cooperation in the future as the Club cherishes its relationship with all the schools in the Rose Hall Town catchment area.