PPP Pickets SOCU

Senior members of the opposition, Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) picketed the Special Organized Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) yesterday, after Dr. Ashni Singh and Winston Brassington where called in yet again for further questioning.

The two have already been charged and are out on $6 million bail each into matters that they are being investigated in.

The senior PPP officials among whom were former Prime Minister Sam Hinds; Member of Parliament Juan Edghill; former PPP sports Director Neend Kumar and others, gathered outside the SOCU headquarters at Camp Street, in a picketing exercise to show solidarity with their comrades and to bring light to what there are calling human rights violations.

Ashni Singh and Winston Brassington are also former high-ranking officials of the then PPP administration, who recently returned to Guyana to answer a number of charges in relation to misdemeanour in public office.

Mr. Anil Nandlall, a former Attorney General in the PPP administration, is one of the attorneys for the two men.

Nandlall said that his clients turned up at 9:00am yesterday after being invited by SOCU officials. They were asked to sign a book, and further asked to return next Monday. Nandlall expressed his dissatisfaction, and requested an audience with Mr. Sydney James, whom he told, “While my clients are voluntarily prepared to assist in the investigation, they are not duty bound to do so. They cannot turn up like two little children every Monday morning.”

He made Mr. James aware that they were there yesterday to conclude their assistance, since SOCU was not ready to continue the questioning, and as such his clients would not be returning. Nandlall felt his clients were not duty bound to assist SOCU investigate themselves.

Nandlall also reached out to all relevant NGO’s to come out and speak up against what he is considering blatant human rights violations.