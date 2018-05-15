Miguel Oviedo wins as Lusignan Golf Club celebrates Colonel Lescano

Nineteen Golfers participated in the Lusignan Golf Club farewell Tournament Colonel Ariel Fernando Lescano at their Golf Course last Saturday.

The six on the winners’ row were Mike Mangal– Best Gross; Brian Hackett – Nearest the Pin; and Fazil Haniff, who returned to Golf after a three–month layoff to register the Longest Drive.

Third was Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff 72/9; second was Guillermo Escarraga 71/26; while the tournament was won by Miguel Oviedo 69/28.

Oviedo noted that Colonel Lescano was a better golfer than he, but the goodly nature of the man was such that he allowed him to win that day.

Other top Net Scorers were: Mike Mangal 72/8 (tied with Papo Haniff); Patrick Prashad 73/9; Aleem Hussein 73/11; Brian Hackett 73/19; Brian Glasford 74/15; Satrohan ‘Robin’ Tiwari 76/14; Fazil Haniff 76/16; Ariel Lescano 91/20; and Mario Acuna 96/28.

After the Tournament in honour of Colonel Ariel Fernando Lescano, the guests and invitees were entertained with some very emotional farewell greetings from Colombians, Brazilians, Guyanese and the Guyana Defence Force at a well-attended informal ceremony for this distinguished first Argentine Defence Attaché‘ to Guyana who took up his post from April 2014.

Several members of the Diplomatic Corps, including those from the American, Argentina, Brazilian and Chilean Embassies, along with representatives from several Consulates, were on hand to join Col Lescano in this celebration of the culmination of his two-year stint in Guyana. Colonel Nazrul Hussain and several top officials of the Guyana Defence Force represented the GDF. Official excuses from some diplomatic agencies, including the British and Indian High Commissions, and the CARICOM Secretary General, were received.

Hailed by all who spoke of him as a lovely gentleman, a friend, a brother, a generous person and a man with a heart of love, the beloved Colonel was also visibly emotional as he related how he had enjoyed his stay and made life-long friends in Guyana.

The Colonel almost choked (he did drop a tear) as he thanked all who had contributed to such lovely experiences in his life over the last two years. According to him there were many lovely irremovable memories from his stay in Guyana, and the lovely Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) with the great camaraderie among the members was one of those poignant memories. He expressed gratitude to previous and current Club Executives, to the Groundsmen and to the Clubhouse staff, for the good package that they presented to visitors and members.

He encouraged all to support the Golf Club and its vision and especially the significant improvements currently underway, noting happily that they were able to complete the day’s tournament using their umbrellas as it rained, because the Grounds were now so well drained that it was only required to step over some puddles of water at some parts.

Col Lescano recalled that from his first visit to the Club, through meeting current President Hussain, who was not an executive member at that time, he has thoroughly enjoyed his many weekends of great golfing here as well as giving his support to the LGC.

He expressed how much he was affected by the friendships here by saying that his family was in Argentina where he was returning, but his friends were in Guyana. Two years of great golfing and friendships that included the LGC, made him vow to return to experience more lasting and tremendous memories. He did regret leaving Guyana just as great major changes were being implemented at the Club.

Mr Jorge Medina, head of Macorp Guyana, a close friend of Col Lescano, lavished praise on the departing Club member who was like a brother to him, and recalled that their mutual passion for golf led to many weekly competitions that were keenly contested. Golf Club President, Aleem Hussain, indicated that Col Lescano had been the instrument of tremendous material support to the Golf Club and along with everyone present wished the Colonel a safe return home and desired his return some time to the LGC where he would always be considered a welcome member.