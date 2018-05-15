Mahaica vendor killed

Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Farcey Yassen, of 25 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was found with multiple stab wounds about his body in his yard around 01:45 am yesterday.
The 34-year-old father of three was reportedly confronted by an intruder after he ventured out of his home in the wee hours of the morning to investigate funny sounds coming from a storage bond close to his home.
Relatives claim Yassen went downstairs after hearing funny noises and was confronted by an individual trying to break into his bond. A scuffle ensued and Yassen was stabbed multiple times.
After the noise of the scuffle subsided and neighbours ventured out, Yassen was found in a drain seemingly dead, and covered in blood.
The perpetrator had made good his escape leaving behind a bicycle and one side of a pair of slippers at the scene.
Yassen’s body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
