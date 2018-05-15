Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mahaica vendor killed

May 15, 2018 News 0

Dead: Farcey Yassen

Farcey Yassen, of 25 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was found with multiple stab wounds about his body in his yard around 01:45 am yesterday.
The 34-year-old father of three was reportedly confronted by an intruder after he ventured out of his home in the wee hours of the morning to investigate funny sounds coming from a storage bond close to his home.
Relatives claim Yassen went downstairs after hearing funny noises and was confronted by an individual trying to break into his bond. A scuffle ensued and Yassen was stabbed multiple times.
After the noise of the scuffle subsided and neighbours ventured out, Yassen was found in a drain seemingly dead, and covered in blood.
The perpetrator had made good his escape leaving behind a bicycle and one side of a pair of slippers at the scene.
Yassen’s body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

More in this category

Sports

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and Intermediate C/ships

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and...

May 15, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Colin Chesney, Nadia Taharally, Noel Cummings and Runita White gave the fans much to cheer about when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Masters and...
Read More
Wendell Meusa wins GCF’s Clash of Champions – Saints Chess Club 3rd annual tournament begins Thursday

Wendell Meusa wins GCF’s Clash of Champions...

May 15, 2018

Chelsea Edghill off to Training, Internship at Club Ponta Do Pargo in Portugal

Chelsea Edghill off to Training, Internship at...

May 15, 2018

KMPA launches new website and offers update

KMPA launches new website and offers update

May 15, 2018

Miguel Oviedo wins as Lusignan Golf Club celebrates Colonel Lescano

Miguel Oviedo wins as Lusignan Golf Club...

May 15, 2018

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assist five schools under Say No/Say Yes Programme

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assist five schools...

May 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • FIU and SARA

    The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) should be clear about just what is involved in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]