“Infidelity does cause murder in this county” -court hears

Two men and a woman who were involved in a fight at the Georgetown Seawalls over an alleged triangular love affair found themselves before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for assaulting each other.

Laurel Gill, a 47-year-old, taxi driver of 351Cummings Street, North Cummingsburg, denied the charge which alleged that on May 10, last, at Kingston Seawall, he unlawfully assaulted Sean Meredith and Telisa Dazzell so as to cause them actual bodily harm.

He denied the allegation after it was read to him by the Magistrate and was later released on $120,000 bail.

When given a chance to address the court, Gill stated: “A few days before I marry my reputed wife, I was passing at the seawall when I saw my vehicle parked. I decided to park my car and upon checking, I saw my wife in a compromising position with another man.”

The visibly upset man added, “I was stunned to see them; infidelity does cause murder in this county. I nearly faint away because is over six years since I’m in a relationship with her.”

Sean Meredith, 29 of 61 Cummings Street, North Cummingsburg and Telisa Dazzel, social worker, of 351 Cummings Street, North Cummingsburg were also charged and released on $30,000 bail each for assaulting Laurel Gill.

It is alleged that on May 10 at Kingston Seawall, the two assaulted Laurel Gill, so as to cause him actual bodily harm. They both denied the allegation after it was read to them.

Meredith told the court that he was taking Dazzell to buy grocery when she complained about having a headache. He added, “I decided to take her at the seawall to get some “fresh breeze” to ease her mind. It was while I was relaxing with Dazzell, Gill showed up and started assaulting me.”

Meredith further stated that it is not the first time that Gill assaulted him. He said that on one occasion, Gill kicked him and threatened to kill him.

Dazzell in her defence told the court that Gill is making false accusations against her to tarnish her reputation.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on May 10 at Kingston Seawall, Gill saw his reputed wife, Dazzell and Meredith in a car in a compromising position and he pulled out a knife and inflicted a stab wound to Meredith feet.

The court heard that Meredith and Dazzell then dealt Gill several cuffs and kicks about his body.

Police on patrol duty saw what was transpiring and they were all arrested and taken to the station.

Magistrate Latchman instructed the defendants to make their next court appearance on May 21.