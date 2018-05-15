Deadly high seas attack…Relatives appeal for information on missing loved ones

Relatives of the missing fishermen who were attacked in Suriname waters on April 27, last, say they have been receiving very little information from Surinamese and Guyanese authorities on the progress of the investigation and the search for the missing men.

Kaieteur News understands that many of the relatives are still left wondering whether the search is ongoing. One woman said that the Guyana Embassy made contact with the family but only to tell them “to call dem when we know anything”.

They were also told that the search for the missing fisher folk is still on but they have yet to confirm if that is so since no authorities met with them. “These people are not telling us anything; those are our relatives and we want to know what is going on. We are already grieving and worried and now this? It is unfair. ”

Ralph ‘Burnham’ Couchman’s relative said that herself and other family members journeyed to Suriname but did not receive any information about what is actually happening other than what was published in the media.

“Nobody ain’t telling we nothing. The Embassy visited my aunt in Nickerie and gave sympathy. I don’t think we need that right now, because that is all we have been hearing. We want information on what is going on; we want them to keep us abreast with everything.”

Just recently relatives of dead fisherman, Gavin Outar, whose decomposed body was found washed up along the Number 63 Beach, had called on local authorities to search Guyana’s shores. There has since been no word whether or not such a move is or will be executed.

Sherwin Lovell, who survived the horrific attack said that his wife is expected to be buried on Wednesday. He will return to local shores after the funeral since he is financially incapable of maintaining himself in Suriname.

He revealed that he has not been receiving medical assistance for his injuries sustained from the attack so he is returning to Guyana to at least be treated medically,

“People help me with money to bury me wife. The Ambassador say he gon help me with money to go back to Guyana but when me come, I don’t know where I going because me can’t work right now.”

Both Guyana and Suriname officials had announced to relatives whom they met that they will assist and are in communication. However, the relatives seem to be left in the dark.

Still missing are: Tilaknauth Mohabir, 50, also known as ‘Kai’; Danesh ‘Vickey’ Persaud, Ralph Anthony Couchman called ‘Burnham’ 19, Ramesh Sancharra, 48; Glenroy Jones, 21; Ramnarine Singh; Bharat Heeralall also known as “Record”, 49; Lalta Persaud known as “Poddock”, 42; Mahesh Sarjoo, 35; Rajkumar Bissessar; Looknarine Persaud; and Lookesh Decouite, 50.