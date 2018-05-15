Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Child succumbs to Kuru Kururu accident

May 15, 2018 News 0

Following a tragic accident on the Soesdyke Linden Highway on Sunday afternoon, Ariana Hughes, one of the victims, succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.
The child died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while in the Intensive Care Unit of the health facility. Her mother and another sibling are still hospitalized. The other sibling is reportedly on the road to recovery while the mother remains critical.
The mother of the children was driving a motorcar when she lost control and collided with a minibus in the vicinity of Kuru Kururu.
That impact sent both vehicles pitching in different directions with a number of persons mostly children being injured. The minibus, which was filled was returning from an outing at the creek.
Meanwhile medical staff at the GPHC did the unthinkable; they reported to the family member of one of the injured that the child was dead.
This caused several persons on social media to begin sending messages of condolences to the family only to find out later that the child was alive and that it was her sister who succumbed. That sister is the person identified in this story earlier.
Before it was confirmed that she died, hospital staff mistakenly identified the dead child as Jada Enmore.
The registration plate for the minibus was given as BHH 8451, owned and driven by Rawle McKenzie, 39. The registration for the car was given as PMM 548. It was driven by a female.

The situation at the hospital.

The vehicles involved in the accident. (Newssource photos).

Eyewitnesses told this newspaper that they observed the driver of PMM 548 clipping another car before she lost control and slammed into the minibus. Kaieteur News saw a video of the accident, which showed that several public-spirited citizens rushed to free persons who were trapped in the minibus and the badly damaged car.
The accident took place at Kuru Kururu and comes just two weeks after another one further up along the Soesdyke, Linden Highway which claimed the lives of a serving member of the Guyana Police Force and an ex-member of the said organisation.
Police investigations into the crash are on going

 

