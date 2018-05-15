Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Chesney, Taharally, Cummings, White shine at GAPLF Masters and Intermediate C/ships

May 15, 2018 Sports 0

By Zaheer Mohamed

Colin Chesney in action.

Carlos Peterson during his squat routine.

Colin Chesney, Nadia Taharally, Noel Cummings and Runita White gave the fans much to cheer about when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Masters and Intermediate championships on Sunday last at St. Stanislaus College.
Chesney set a new masters record in 120kg equipped category when he benched pressed 515lbs, while White from Buddy’s gym deadlifted 195lbs in the 84+ kg class which is a new junior record.
Cummings also of Buddy’s gym set a new record competing in the masters2 66kg division, he bench pressed 120kg and deadlifted 160kg. His gym mate Taharally bench pressed 70kg, squatted 135kg, deadlifted 165kg- a total of 370 to set her new records. White of Buddy’s gym set new junior and open raw records in the 84+kg class; she squatted 165kg, bench pressed 67.5 kg and deadlifted 195.0 kg.
Susan Rodrigues of Buddy’s gym amassed a total of 195 kg including a best squat of 65kg, bench press of 35kg and deadlift 95kg in the 57kg class. Junica Pluck of Space Gym copped the 63kg category with a squat of 135kg, bench pressed 67.5 kg and deadlifted 132.5kg.
Guest Lifters, Blossom Babb, Vijay Rahim and Carlos Peterson all set new deadlift-weight training most feared exercise- records in their respective division.
The full result is as follows:

The female prize winners (Nadia Taharally is centre).

Martin Webster

Noel Cummings and Runita White

