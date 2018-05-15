Chelsea Edghill off to Training, Internship at Club Ponta Do Pargo in Portugal

Guyana’s National Women’s champion Chelsea Edghill departed the USA enroute to Portugal to participate in a training and internships programme.

The talented racquet wielder, junior sports woman, junior Olympian and scholarship student at Linden wood Missouri, who plays on the intercollegiate circuit USA, departed for Portugal on Sunday.

As part of her quest to explore professional engagement, the internship will last for 6 – 7 weeks where she will play and train with high level players and coaches, work with junior players and play in competitions and matches representing the club.

She will take a break to represent Guyana at the 2018 South America games in Cochabamba, Bolivia from May 28th to June 8th as a member of Guyana’s women’s team along with her team mates Natalie Cummings and Trenace Lowe.

Her stint will extend from the South America Games where she would travel back to Portugal to continue training and internships duties until July 2nd 2018 where she will depart the club in preparation for participation at the Central America and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

She was invited by Mrs. Celeste Araujo, Director of Sports at Club Ponta Do Pargo Madeira Portugal, who also serves as trainer and Mr. Gilberto Garrido Club Manager, who saw her play in the nationals of the inter collegiate championships and were impressed with her level of talent.

Club Ponta Do Cargo, Madeira, Portugal are the 2018 division two league championships winner in Portugal. Portugal has highly competitive leagues with highly skilled players.