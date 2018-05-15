BV Secondary overcome Lancaster Secondary

Latest update May 15th, 2018 12:59 AM
Beterverwagting Secondary overcame Lancaster Secondary to win the opening fixture of the REO Region four inter schools cricket competition yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.
Batting first, Lancaster Secondary managed 140-5 declared in 20 overs, Emmanuel Feedee scored 51 off 61 balls with three fours and two sixes, while Jermain Fredericks made 29 and Puran Mangal 19; Chidanand Persaud claimed 3-25 and Yogesh Debidin 2-24.
BV Secondary responded with 78-7 in 10 overs. Persaud made 25 and Debidin 19; Mangal captured 4-32 and David Pellew 2-4. By virtue of winning the toss, BV Secondary were awarded the game which was affected by rain.
May 15, 2018By Zaheer Mohamed Colin Chesney, Nadia Taharally, Noel Cummings and Runita White gave the fans much to cheer about when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Masters and...
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
May 15, 2018
The frequent letter-writer, GHK Lall,` must have a gargantuan dislike (or hatred) for the Kaieteur News. In my 23 years... more
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) should be clear about just what is involved in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]