BV Secondary overcome Lancaster Secondary

Beterverwagting Secondary overcame Lancaster Secondary to win the opening fixture of the REO Region four inter schools cricket competition yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Batting first, Lancaster Secondary managed 140-5 declared in 20 overs, Emmanuel Feedee scored 51 off 61 balls with three fours and two sixes, while Jermain Fredericks made 29 and Puran Mangal 19; Chidanand Persaud claimed 3-25 and Yogesh Debidin 2-24.

BV Secondary responded with 78-7 in 10 overs. Persaud made 25 and Debidin 19; Mangal captured 4-32 and David Pellew 2-4. By virtue of winning the toss, BV Secondary were awarded the game which was affected by rain.