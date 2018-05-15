Berbice inmates Mother’s Day sport spark probe

-items believed smuggled in by garbage collection tractor

A probe has been launched at the New Amsterdam Prisons after pictures of several high p

rofile criminals who are currently on remand for murder surfaced on Facebook showing the men brandishing expensive alcohol and even drugs.

A Senior Prison source has revealed that one of the inmates told officers that the items were transported on a garbage collection tractor contracted by the prison. This was done shortly before Mother’s Day. The driver of the tractor has since denied knowledge of the items being moved on his machinery by him to the inmates. Several searches were also conducted throughout the prison.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed that an investigation was launched immediately after news got out. He stated that both prisoners and prison officers are being questioned.

Abdul Salam ‘Andre’ Azimulla, who is currently serving time for the murder of Danian Jagdeo, the father of three who was shot and killed during the course of a robbery at Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice in 2017 could be seen holding a bottle of ‘Hennessy’ and a bottle of ‘Ciroc’ while smoking a marijuana ‘joint’.

The others who included Tameshwar ‘Rambo’ Khemraj, Devendra ‘Bara’ Harricharan and several other inmates, appeared to be having an enjoyable time. What was also alarming was the fact that the prisoners seemed ‘well off’ with all the amenities along with cell phones with internet access; things that are prohibited in the prison.

The pictures were posted on Azimullah’s Facebook account which he has since deactivated.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security, in a statement, said it is aware of the recent happening of a Facebook post made by an inmate of himself and others consuming alcohol on Sunday at the New Amsterdam Prisons.

“The mobile device which was used by the inmate has since been seized by the authorities and investigations into the matter are currently ongoing. The Ministry is extremely disappointed that alien objects and other material, inclusive of drugs and liquor, find their way into the various prisons as obviously happened here. There is no doubt collusion with prison wardens and prisoners which is causing this.”

This kind of misbehaviour by the culpable prison wardens, the Ministry said, will be dealt with very seriously after the ongoing investigations reveal who they are.

“The public will be further advised on this matter after investigations concludes.”

This publication reached out to a Senior Prison official to give some insight into why this kind of behaviour persists within the Prison System, although it has proven to have a negative impact on the effective operations of the prison, and was told, “when you have a mill grinding material, and you change the people who operating the mill, but you don’t change the formula to the material, you end up with the same thing.”

This official, who wishes to remain anonymous, is suggesting that a number of major recommendations were highlighted in a recent COI into the operations of the prison system in Guyana.

The official said that there have been adjustments as recommended by the COI, but there is still a far way to go.