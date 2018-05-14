Latest update May 14th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals and Marian Academy win in Under-14 division

May 14, 2018 Sports 0

Play in Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regional’s continued Saturday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue with three matches in the boys’ Under-14 division.

Action in the YBG/NSBF tournament on Saturday at the CASH.

In the first game which bounced off at 15:00hrs, Chase Academic Foundation defeated St. Rose’s High School 34-23. Rose’s Chris Perez’ 10 points and eight rebounds coupled with his teammate Haile Caesar’s eight points and nine rebounds couldn’t trump Omari Kewley’s 24 points and seven rebounds for Chase.
In the penultimate game, President College Royals made light work of the developmental, YBG Cluster team 31-09. Kerrol Mentor led the East Coast Demerara based Royal unit with a double double; 14 points and 12 rebounds, in their 22-point win. Renoko Vaughn netted five points while grabbing four rebounds for the losers.
Meanwhile in the final game, Marian Academy edged The Bishops’ High School 19-18 in a closely contested encounter. Top players on the score sheet for the winners were Elan Rahaman, who sunk nine points and snapped five rebounds, and Duard Lewis who contributed a valuable six points.
The tournament which is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission continues Friday at the CASH with four matches, three in the girls’ division and one in the boys’ Under-19 from 15:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race…John, Gopilall, Choo-Wee-Nam and Jackson are Overall Champions

UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race…John, Gopilall,...

May 14, 2018

Following the conclusion of yesterday’s third and final stage of the 2018 edition of the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWESCC) organised Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race, emerging as the...
Read More
Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships…Wiltshire (Male), Cadogan (female) win most outstanding player awards

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 14, 2018

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals and Marian Academy win in Under-14 division

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals...

May 14, 2018

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs tournament…Osei Mckenzie leads Panthers to incredible 41-22 win over GDF

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs tournament…Osei...

May 14, 2018

Seven graduate Maxido Self Defence Classes

Seven graduate Maxido Self Defence Classes

May 14, 2018

Bernice Mansell Foundation pays homage to seven mothers

Bernice Mansell Foundation pays homage to seven...

May 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]