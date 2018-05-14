YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals and Marian Academy win in Under-14 division

Play in Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regional’s continued Saturday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue with three matches in the boys’ Under-14 division.

In the first game which bounced off at 15:00hrs, Chase Academic Foundation defeated St. Rose’s High School 34-23. Rose’s Chris Perez’ 10 points and eight rebounds coupled with his teammate Haile Caesar’s eight points and nine rebounds couldn’t trump Omari Kewley’s 24 points and seven rebounds for Chase.

In the penultimate game, President College Royals made light work of the developmental, YBG Cluster team 31-09. Kerrol Mentor led the East Coast Demerara based Royal unit with a double double; 14 points and 12 rebounds, in their 22-point win. Renoko Vaughn netted five points while grabbing four rebounds for the losers.

Meanwhile in the final game, Marian Academy edged The Bishops’ High School 19-18 in a closely contested encounter. Top players on the score sheet for the winners were Elan Rahaman, who sunk nine points and snapped five rebounds, and Duard Lewis who contributed a valuable six points.

The tournament which is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission continues Friday at the CASH with four matches, three in the girls’ division and one in the boys’ Under-19 from 15:00hrs.