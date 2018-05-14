Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships…Wiltshire (Male), Cadogan (female) win most outstanding player awards

On a rainy Mother’s Day in the City, Shomari Wiltshire was adjudged the most outstanding Boy, while Abosaide Cadogan was the most outstanding Girl when the one-week annual Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club.

Wiltshire, who turns 15 in September, beat Daniel Islam in three straight games in the Boys U-19 Final, while Cadogan defeated Kirsten Gomes 3-1 in the Girls U-15 final as they both captured three titles; U-15, U-17 and U-19

The largest turn out of the tournament, which was used to select the National Junior team for this year’s Caribbean Junior Squash Championships in Jamaica from July 8-14, witnessed and entertaining final day and Bar-B-Q was sold as a GSA fund raising venture.

The U-15 Girls final began with Cadogan showing early dominance winning the first game 11/5 before Gomes fought back in the second after losing their first four points to take a one point lead with the score on 8-7 in her favour. But Cadogan took the next three points to win the second game 11/8.

Gomes began with five consecutive points before Cadogan opened her account. The pint size Cadogan rebounded to race to a 7-2 lead at the end of a long rally as the pair traded shots.

A back wall nick pushed Cadogan to 9-2 before she eventually won the third game 11-3 then winning the fourth game 11-5 to take the match 3-1.

Wiltshire held off the fast improving Daniel Islam in three straight games earning him the well-deserved clean sweep of the three titles and enhances his growing reputation in Guyana’s squash.

In a game highlighted at times with 20 shot rallies, Anthony Islam and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal fought a hard battle in their first game which Islam won 19/17 with Islam taking the crucial point with a nick off the back wall.

The second game saw the players going at each other but Ince-Carvalhal could not keep his calm under pressure and was very emotional whenever he lost a point and lost 12/10.

Ince-Carvalhal demonstrated little fight in the third game and was dominated by Islam who took the match 11/5.

Most improved boy was taken away by Nicholas Verwey and Most Improved Girl Madison Fernandes and Trophies were handed out by the mothers of the winners in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The Guyana Squash Association expressed its gratitude to Woodpecker Products for its unwavering support to Squash over many years and its annual sponsorship of the Junior National Championships and also thanked Banks DIH for its contribution of PowerAde drinks for the event.

Sunday’s Results:

U-11 Girls

Maila Maikoo beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/5, 11/7, 11/8.

Safira Summer beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/6, 11/6, 7/11, 11/2.

Christiana Fernandes beat Malia Maikoo 11/7, 11/4, 12/10

U-11 Boys

Shiloh Asregado beat Joshua Verwey 11/2, 11/3, 11/9.

Grant Fernandes beat Breno DaSilva 11/7, 11/3, 11/5.

Louis Da Silva beat Chad DeAbreu 11/2, 11/0, 11/1.

U-13 Girls

Paige Fernandes beat Beau Fernandes 11/1, 11/5, 11/5.

U-13 Boys

Ethan Jonas beat James Mekdeci 11/5, 11/6, 11/6.

Mohryan Baksh beat Nicholas Verwey 11/8, 11/13, 2/11, 11/9, 11/8.

Michael Alphonso beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/6, 11/1, 11/9

U-15 Girls

Madison Fernandes beat Aliyah Persuad 11/8, 11/7, 11/7.

Monisha Persuad beat Teja Edwards 7/11, 6/11, 11/9, 11/2, 11/2.

Abosaide Cadogan beat Kirsten Gomes 11/5, 8/11, 11/3, 11/5.

U-17/19 Boys

Gianna Carpenter beat Lucas Jonas 11/6, 11/8, 11/8.

Anthony Islam beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 19/17, 12/10, 11/5

Shomari Wiltshire beat Daniel Islam 11/5, 11/9, 11/5.

Saturday Night results:

U-11 Girls:

Christiana Fernandes beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/1, 11/2, 11/2.

Safira Summer beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/2, 11/5.

Christiana Fernandes beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/3, 11/3, 11/5.

U-11 Boys

Louis DaSilva beat Shiloh Asregado 11/5, 11/5, 11/7.

Chad DeAbreu beat Joshua Verwey 11/5, 11/8, 11/8.

Louis DaSilva beat Joshua Verwey 11/2 , 11/0 , 11/2.

Shiloh Asregado beat Chad DeAbreu 11/9, 11/2, 11/13, 12/10

U-13 Boys

Demetrius DeAbreu beat James Mekdeci 11/5, 11/4, 11/2.

Michael Alphonso beat Ethan Jonas 14/12, 11/8, 11/1

Mohryan Baksh beat Lucas Persaud 11/2, 11/0, 11/0

Nicholas Verwey beat Lucas Persaud 11/0, 11/1, 11/0.

Michael Alphonso beat James Mekdeci 11/2, 11/3 , 11/3.

Demetrius DeAbreu beat Ethan Jonas 6/11, 11/7, 11/3, 8/11, 11/5.

U-15 Girls

Madison Fernandes beat Teja Edwards 11/1, 11/0, 11/2.

Aliyah Persaud beat Monisha Persaud 11/2. 11/2, 11/2.

Madison Fernandes beat Monisha Persuad 11/0, 11/1, 11/2.

Aliyah Persuad beat Teja Edwards 11/1, 11/3, 11/1

U-15 Boys

Gianni Carpenter beat Zachary Persuad 11/1, 11/3, 11/3.

Shomari Wiltshire Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 11/4, 11/7.

Gianni Carpenter beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/5, 11/6, 11/2.

U-17 Girls

Makeda Harding beat Kirsten Gomes 11/8, 11/6, 11/4.

U-17 Boys

Lucas Jonas beat Osmand Mack 11/0, 11/2, 11/2.

Shomari Wiltshire beat Anthony Islam 11/5, 11/2, 11/3 .

Daniel Islam beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 11/8, 11/3.

Gianni Carpenter beat Osmond Mack 11/1, 11/3, 11/1.

Anthony Islam beat Lucas Jonas 11/3, 11/5, 11/9.

Daniel Islam beat Anthony Islam 11/9, 7/11, 11/5, 11/13, 11/4.

U-19 Girls

Abosaide Cadogan beat Sarah Lewis 11/5, 11/4, 11/7.

Kirsten Gomes beat Sarah Lewis 11/1, 11/6, 9/11, 11/5.

Madison Fernandes beat Sarah Lewis 11/7, 3/11, 10/12, 11/1, 11/8.

Overall Winners

GIRLS

Under 11

Winner Chritiana Fernandes

2nd Place Safira Summer

3rd Place Malia Maikoo

Under 13

Winner Paige Fernandes

2nd Place Beau Fernandes

3rd Place Christiana Fernandes

Under 15

Winner Abosaide Cadogan

2nd Place Kirsten Gomes

3rd Place Madison Fernandes

4th Place Aliyah Persuaud

Under 17

Winner Abosaide Cadogan

2nd Place Makeda Harding

3rd Place Kirsten Gomes

Under 19

Winner Abosaide Cadogan

2nd Place Makeda Harding

3rd Place Kirsten Gomes

4th Place Madison Fernandes

BOYS

Under 11

Winner Louis Dasilva

2nd Place Shiloh Asregado

3rd Place Chad Deabreu

4th Place Joshua Verwey

Under 13

Winner Michael Alphonso

2nd Place Demetrius Deabreu

3rd Place Ethan Jonas

4th Place Mohryan Baksh

Under 15

Winner Shomari Wiltshire

2nd Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

3rd Place Gianni Carpenter

Under 17

Winner Shomari Wiltshire

2nd Place Daniel Islam

3rd Place Anthony Islam

4th Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Under 19

Winner Shomari Wiltshire

2nd Place Daniel Islam

3rd Place Anthony Islam

4th Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Most Improved Girl – Madison Fernandes

Most Improved Boy – Nicholas Verwey

Most Outstanding Girl – Abosaide Cadogan

Most Outstanding Boy – Shomari Wiltshire

(Sean Devers)