Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships…Wiltshire (Male), Cadogan (female) win most outstanding player awards

Latest update May 14th, 2018 12:55 AM
On a rainy Mother’s Day in the City, Shomari Wiltshire was adjudged the most outstanding Boy, while Abosaide Cadogan was the most outstanding Girl when the one-week annual Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club.
Wiltshire, who turns 15 in September, beat Daniel Islam in three straight games in the Boys U-19 Final, while Cadogan defeated Kirsten Gomes 3-1 in the Girls U-15 final as they both captured three titles; U-15, U-17 and U-19
The largest turn out of the tournament, which was used to select the National Junior team for this year’s Caribbean Junior Squash Championships in Jamaica from July 8-14, witnessed and entertaining final day and Bar-B-Q was sold as a GSA fund raising venture.
The U-15 Girls final began with Cadogan showing early dominance winning the first game 11/5 before Gomes fought back in the second after losing their first four points to take a one point lead with the score on 8-7 in her favour. But Cadogan took the next three points to win the second game 11/8.
Gomes began with five consecutive points before Cadogan opened her account. The pint size Cadogan rebounded to race to a 7-2 lead at the end of a long rally as the pair traded shots.
A back wall nick pushed Cadogan to 9-2 before she eventually won the third game 11-3 then winning the fourth game 11-5 to take the match 3-1.
Wiltshire held off the fast improving Daniel Islam in three straight games earning him the well-deserved clean sweep of the three titles and enhances his growing reputation in Guyana’s squash.
In a game highlighted at times with 20 shot rallies, Anthony Islam and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal fought a hard battle in their first game which Islam won 19/17 with Islam taking the crucial point with a nick off the back wall.
The second game saw the players going at each other but Ince-Carvalhal could not keep his calm under pressure and was very emotional whenever he lost a point and lost 12/10.
Ince-Carvalhal demonstrated little fight in the third game and was dominated by Islam who took the match 11/5.
Most improved boy was taken away by Nicholas Verwey and Most Improved Girl Madison Fernandes and Trophies were handed out by the mothers of the winners in celebration of Mother’s Day.
The Guyana Squash Association expressed its gratitude to Woodpecker Products for its unwavering support to Squash over many years and its annual sponsorship of the Junior National Championships and also thanked Banks DIH for its contribution of PowerAde drinks for the event.
Sunday’s Results:
U-11 Girls
Maila Maikoo beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/5, 11/7, 11/8.
Safira Summer beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/6, 11/6, 7/11, 11/2.
Christiana Fernandes beat Malia Maikoo 11/7, 11/4, 12/10
U-11 Boys
Shiloh Asregado beat Joshua Verwey 11/2, 11/3, 11/9.
Grant Fernandes beat Breno DaSilva 11/7, 11/3, 11/5.
Louis Da Silva beat Chad DeAbreu 11/2, 11/0, 11/1.
U-13 Girls
Paige Fernandes beat Beau Fernandes 11/1, 11/5, 11/5.
U-13 Boys
Ethan Jonas beat James Mekdeci 11/5, 11/6, 11/6.
Mohryan Baksh beat Nicholas Verwey 11/8, 11/13, 2/11, 11/9, 11/8.
Michael Alphonso beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/6, 11/1, 11/9
U-15 Girls
Madison Fernandes beat Aliyah Persuad 11/8, 11/7, 11/7.
Monisha Persuad beat Teja Edwards 7/11, 6/11, 11/9, 11/2, 11/2.
Abosaide Cadogan beat Kirsten Gomes 11/5, 8/11, 11/3, 11/5.
U-17/19 Boys
Gianna Carpenter beat Lucas Jonas 11/6, 11/8, 11/8.
Anthony Islam beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 19/17, 12/10, 11/5
Shomari Wiltshire beat Daniel Islam 11/5, 11/9, 11/5.
Saturday Night results:
U-11 Girls:
Christiana Fernandes beat Leshaunte Berkley 11/1, 11/2, 11/2.
Safira Summer beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/2, 11/2, 11/5.
Christiana Fernandes beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/3, 11/3, 11/5.
U-11 Boys
Louis DaSilva beat Shiloh Asregado 11/5, 11/5, 11/7.
Chad DeAbreu beat Joshua Verwey 11/5, 11/8, 11/8.
Louis DaSilva beat Joshua Verwey 11/2 , 11/0 , 11/2.
Shiloh Asregado beat Chad DeAbreu 11/9, 11/2, 11/13, 12/10
U-13 Boys
Demetrius DeAbreu beat James Mekdeci 11/5, 11/4, 11/2.
Michael Alphonso beat Ethan Jonas 14/12, 11/8, 11/1
Mohryan Baksh beat Lucas Persaud 11/2, 11/0, 11/0
Nicholas Verwey beat Lucas Persaud 11/0, 11/1, 11/0.
Michael Alphonso beat James Mekdeci 11/2, 11/3 , 11/3.
Demetrius DeAbreu beat Ethan Jonas 6/11, 11/7, 11/3, 8/11, 11/5.
U-15 Girls
Madison Fernandes beat Teja Edwards 11/1, 11/0, 11/2.
Aliyah Persaud beat Monisha Persaud 11/2. 11/2, 11/2.
Madison Fernandes beat Monisha Persuad 11/0, 11/1, 11/2.
Aliyah Persuad beat Teja Edwards 11/1, 11/3, 11/1
U-15 Boys
Gianni Carpenter beat Zachary Persuad 11/1, 11/3, 11/3.
Shomari Wiltshire Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 11/4, 11/7.
Gianni Carpenter beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/5, 11/6, 11/2.
U-17 Girls
Makeda Harding beat Kirsten Gomes 11/8, 11/6, 11/4.
U-17 Boys
Lucas Jonas beat Osmand Mack 11/0, 11/2, 11/2.
Shomari Wiltshire beat Anthony Islam 11/5, 11/2, 11/3 .
Daniel Islam beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/3, 11/8, 11/3.
Gianni Carpenter beat Osmond Mack 11/1, 11/3, 11/1.
Anthony Islam beat Lucas Jonas 11/3, 11/5, 11/9.
Daniel Islam beat Anthony Islam 11/9, 7/11, 11/5, 11/13, 11/4.
U-19 Girls
Abosaide Cadogan beat Sarah Lewis 11/5, 11/4, 11/7.
Kirsten Gomes beat Sarah Lewis 11/1, 11/6, 9/11, 11/5.
Madison Fernandes beat Sarah Lewis 11/7, 3/11, 10/12, 11/1, 11/8.
Overall Winners
GIRLS
Under 11
Winner Chritiana Fernandes
2nd Place Safira Summer
3rd Place Malia Maikoo
Under 13
Winner Paige Fernandes
2nd Place Beau Fernandes
3rd Place Christiana Fernandes
Under 15
Winner Abosaide Cadogan
2nd Place Kirsten Gomes
3rd Place Madison Fernandes
4th Place Aliyah Persuaud
Under 17
Winner Abosaide Cadogan
2nd Place Makeda Harding
3rd Place Kirsten Gomes
Under 19
Winner Abosaide Cadogan
2nd Place Makeda Harding
3rd Place Kirsten Gomes
4th Place Madison Fernandes
BOYS
Under 11
Winner Louis Dasilva
2nd Place Shiloh Asregado
3rd Place Chad Deabreu
4th Place Joshua Verwey
Under 13
Winner Michael Alphonso
2nd Place Demetrius Deabreu
3rd Place Ethan Jonas
4th Place Mohryan Baksh
Under 15
Winner Shomari Wiltshire
2nd Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
3rd Place Gianni Carpenter
Under 17
Winner Shomari Wiltshire
2nd Place Daniel Islam
3rd Place Anthony Islam
4th Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
Under 19
Winner Shomari Wiltshire
2nd Place Daniel Islam
3rd Place Anthony Islam
4th Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
Most Improved Girl – Madison Fernandes
Most Improved Boy – Nicholas Verwey
Most Outstanding Girl – Abosaide Cadogan
Most Outstanding Boy – Shomari Wiltshire
(Sean Devers)
